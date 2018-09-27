SONIC CORP. Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout

Log in
09/27/2018 | 12:53am CEST

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.:

  • Do you own shares of Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ GS: SONC)?
  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to September 25, 2018?
  • Do you think the proposed buyout is fair?
  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of Sonic Corp. (“Sonic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ GS: SONC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to be acquired by Inspire Brands, Inc. (“Inspire”) in a transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Sonic will receive $43.50 in cash for each share of Sonic common stock.

If you own common stock of Sonic and purchased any shares before September 25, 2018, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra at Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., 300 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1220, Wilmington, Delaware 19801, by telephone at (888) 969-4242, or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Wilmington, Delaware, Garden City, New York, and San Francisco, California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 424 M
EBIT 2018 106 M
Net income 2018 70,9 M
Debt 2018 641 M
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 26,91
P/E ratio 2019 26,41
EV / Sales 2018 5,21x
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
Capitalization 1 568 M
Chart SONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sonic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 39,4 $
Spread / Average Target -9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Clifford Hudson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claudia S. San Pedro President
Corey Robert Horsch Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Federico F. Peña Independent Director
Kathryn L. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONIC CORPORATION58.15%1 568
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-3.32%129 101
YUM! BRANDS9.70%28 524
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-13.27%13 302
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL61.10%12 946
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.53.89%12 176
