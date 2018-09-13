SONIC : Drive-in Crew from Knoxville, Tenn. is Honored as the Best in the Nation

SONIC®
Drive-In (NASDAQ: SONC) is celebrating this year’s gold medal
winning crew from Knoxville, Tenn. (7519 Mountain Grove Dr.), who was
awarded the championship title in SONIC’s annual premier training
program, DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES, sponsored by Dr Pepper. As the
best drive-in crew in the country, they excelled through a series of
intense individual and team trainings and quizzes during a span of nine
months. The Knoxville crewmembers competed against 11 other talented
drive-ins, and claimed their winning title in front of thousands of
SONIC franchisees and executives at the 2018 National Finals Awards
Ceremony held during the annual SONIC National Convention in Washington,
D.C. on Sept. 12, 2018.
“For the past 25 years, thousands of drive-in crews from across the
country have demonstrated a best-in-class level of dedication, energy
and team building in our highly competitive training program,” said Matt
Schein, vice president of operations for SONIC. “The Knoxville crew’s
skills impressed the judges and exceeded all aspects of operational
training including guest experience, teamwork and other challenging
obstacles.”
Since January, drive-in crews across the country were tested in the
following areas as a part of the Olympic-style DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES
program:
-
Switchboard: Order Taking
-
Fountain: Drink Preparation
-
Ice Cream: Frozen Treat Preparation, including Shakes, Malts and Real
Ice Cream treats
-
Kitchen: Food Preparation
-
Carhop: Guest Service and Delivery
-
Monthly Promotions
-
Food Safety
“Our team has put an incredible amount of hard work, commitment and
professionalism into this year’s competition and we can’t wait to bring
our gold medal home,” said Braquel Whetsell, general manager at the
Knoxville SONIC Drive-In. “Each one of our crew members played an
instrumental role in our achievement and have mastered their specific
stations to provide the best dining experience for our Knoxville guests.”
SONIC also awarded the runner-up drive-in crews with silver and bronze
medals, Cameron, Mo., and Summertown, Tenn., respectively. In
addition to this, SONIC honored each of the top three crew members in
their respective roles with individual gold, silver and bronze medals
for their outstanding performance.
“Dr Pepper is the proud sponsor of SONIC’s premier training program,
which keeps the drive-in crews motivated and striving for continued
quality, speed and accuracy to provide exceptional guest service,” said
Blaine Wood, director of sales for Dr Pepper. “Today we are celebrating
the Knoxville crew for becoming this year’s championship team, who
delivered above and beyond their day-to-day tasks, as well as the silver
and bronze winners who also gave great efforts to make it to the podium.”
