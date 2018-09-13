SONIC : Drive-in Crew from Knoxville, Tenn. is Honored as the Best in the Nation

Knoxville Drive-In takes home the DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES Championship Title

SONIC® Drive-In (NASDAQ: SONC) is celebrating this year’s gold medal winning crew from Knoxville, Tenn. (7519 Mountain Grove Dr.), who was awarded the championship title in SONIC’s annual premier training program, DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES, sponsored by Dr Pepper. As the best drive-in crew in the country, they excelled through a series of intense individual and team trainings and quizzes during a span of nine months. The Knoxville crewmembers competed against 11 other talented drive-ins, and claimed their winning title in front of thousands of SONIC franchisees and executives at the 2018 National Finals Awards Ceremony held during the annual SONIC National Convention in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 12, 2018.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005310/en/

The SONIC Drive-In crew at 7519 Mountain Grove Dr. in Knoxville, Tenn., took home the championship title and gold medals at this year's annual DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES competition in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For the past 25 years, thousands of drive-in crews from across the country have demonstrated a best-in-class level of dedication, energy and team building in our highly competitive training program,” said Matt Schein, vice president of operations for SONIC. “The Knoxville crew’s skills impressed the judges and exceeded all aspects of operational training including guest experience, teamwork and other challenging obstacles.”

Since January, drive-in crews across the country were tested in the following areas as a part of the Olympic-style DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES program:

Switchboard: Order Taking

Fountain: Drink Preparation

Ice Cream: Frozen Treat Preparation, including Shakes, Malts and Real Ice Cream treats

Kitchen: Food Preparation

Carhop: Guest Service and Delivery

Monthly Promotions

Food Safety

“Our team has put an incredible amount of hard work, commitment and professionalism into this year’s competition and we can’t wait to bring our gold medal home,” said Braquel Whetsell, general manager at the Knoxville SONIC Drive-In. “Each one of our crew members played an instrumental role in our achievement and have mastered their specific stations to provide the best dining experience for our Knoxville guests.”

SONIC also awarded the runner-up drive-in crews with silver and bronze medals, Cameron, Mo., and Summertown, Tenn., respectively. In addition to this, SONIC honored each of the top three crew members in their respective roles with individual gold, silver and bronze medals for their outstanding performance.

“Dr Pepper is the proud sponsor of SONIC’s premier training program, which keeps the drive-in crews motivated and striving for continued quality, speed and accuracy to provide exceptional guest service,” said Blaine Wood, director of sales for Dr Pepper. “Today we are celebrating the Knoxville crew for becoming this year’s championship team, who delivered above and beyond their day-to-day tasks, as well as the silver and bronze winners who also gave great efforts to make it to the podium.”

About SONIC, America's Drive-In

SONIC, America's Drive-In is the nation's largest drive-in restaurant chain serving approximately 3 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of SONIC’s nearly 3,600 drive-ins are owned by local business men and women. For 65 years, SONIC has delighted guests with signature menu items, 1.3 million drink combinations and friendly service by iconic Carhops. Since the 2009 launch of SONIC's Limeades for Learning philanthropic campaign in partnership with DonorsChoose.org, SONIC has donated $10.4 million to public school teachers nationwide to fund essential learning materials and innovative teaching resources to inspire creativity and learning in their students. To learn more about Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ/NM: SONC), please visit sonicdrivein.com and please visit or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To learn more about SONIC's Limeades for Learning, please visit LimeadesforLearning.com.

SONC-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913005310/en/