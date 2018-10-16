Sonic : Reports Improved Sales Performance for the Fourth Fiscal Quarter of 2018
0
10/16/2018 | 10:06pm CEST
Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ: SONC), the nation’s largest chain of drive-in
restaurants, today announced results for its fourth fiscal quarter ended
August 31, 2018.
Key highlights of the company’s fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018
included:
Net income per diluted share increased 2% to $0.51 versus $0.50 in the
prior-year period; adjusted net income per diluted share increased 16%
to $0.52 versus $0.45 in the prior-year period;
System same-store sales rose 2.6%, consisting of a 2.6% same-store
sales increase at franchise drive-ins and a 2.5% increase at company
drive-ins;
Company drive-in margins declined by 80 basis points as compared to
the year-ago period;
23 system drive-ins opened; and
The company repurchased approximately 890,000 outstanding shares.
Key highlights of the company’s fiscal year 2018 included:
Net income per diluted share increased 29% to $1.87 versus $1.45 in
the prior-year; adjusted net income per diluted share increased 19% to
$1.49 versus $1.25 in the prior-year;
System same-store sales declined 0.3%, consisting of a 0.3% same-store
sales decrease at franchise drive-ins and a 0.8% decrease at company
drive-ins;
Company drive-in margins were flat compared to the prior year;
41 system drive-ins opened; and
The company repurchased 5.2 million outstanding shares.
“I am proud of the progress we made over the course of fiscal 2018,
culminating in solid same-store sales performance in the fiscal fourth
quarter. I thank our operators for their sustained efforts to offer the
most personalized experience in the quick service restaurant industry
and their confidence in underwriting a strong future for the brand
through investments in drive-ins, people and technology, as well as
their dedication to their employees and communities,” said Cliff Hudson,
Sonic Corp. CEO. “Over the past year, our team implemented initiatives
to enhance our marketing reach, refresh our advertising, introduce
exciting new product news and complete the rollout of mobile Order Ahead
to the entire system. The future is bright for the Sonic brand.”
During fiscal year 2018, the company repurchased 5.2 million shares of
its common stock for $139.2 million, representing 12% of shares
outstanding, and made aggregate dividend payments of $24 million. The
company ended the fiscal year with a 4.7x net-debt-to-EBITDA leverage
ratio based on $144.8 million of EBITDA for the fiscal year.
Financial Overview
For the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018, the company’s net income totaled
$18.6 million or $0.51 per diluted share compared to net income of $20.8
million or $0.50 per diluted share in the same period of the prior year.
Excluding the items outlined below, net income was flat and net income
per diluted share increased 16% to $0.52. The lower tax rate resulting
from federal tax reform benefitted adjusted earnings per share by
approximately $0.05. Excluding the total impact of federal tax reform,
adjusted net income per diluted share improved 4% to $0.47 in the fourth
quarter of fiscal year 2018.
The following analysis of non-GAAP adjustments is intended to supplement
the presentation of the company’s financial results in accordance with
GAAP. The company believes the presentation of this analysis provides
useful information to investors and management regarding the underlying
business trends and the performance of the company’s ongoing operations
and is helpful for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons,
which management believes will assist investors in analyzing the
financial results of the company and predicting future performance.
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Three months ended
August 31, 2018
August 31, 2017
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Income
EPS
Income
EPS
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Reported – GAAP
$
18,592
$
0.51
$
20,831
$
0.50
$
(2,239
)
(11
)%
$
0.01
2
%
Payment card breach expense (1)
468
0.01
—
—
Tax impact on payment card breach expense (2)
(137
)
0.00
—
—
Net gain on refranchising transactions (3)
—
—
(113
)
0.00
Tax impact on refranchising transactions (5)
—
—
41
0.00
Restructuring charges (4)
—
—
1,819
0.04
Tax impact of restructuring charges (5)
—
—
(672
)
(0.02
)
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
(4,702
)
(0.11
)
Tax impact on real estate sale (5)
—
—
1,738
0.04
Adjusted - Non-GAAP
$
18,923
$
0.52
$
18,942
$
0.45
$
(19
)
—
%
$
0.07
16
%
________________
(1)
Costs include legal fees.
(2)
Tax impact during the period at a consolidated blended statutory tax
rate of 29.3%.
(3)
Includes amortization of the deferred gain recorded for a
refranchising transaction that occurred in the second fiscal quarter
of 2017.
(4)
During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 the company incurred
severance costs related to the elimination of certain corporate
positions.
(5)
Tax impact during the period at an adjusted effective tax rate of
37.0%.
For fiscal year 2018, the company’s net income totaled $71.2 million or
$1.87 per diluted share compared to net income of $63.7 million or $1.45
per diluted share for the prior year. Excluding the items outlined
below, net income increased 3% and net income per diluted share
increased 19% to $1.49. The lower tax rate resulting from federal tax
reform benefitted adjusted earnings per share by approximately $0.15.
Excluding the total impact of federal tax reform, adjusted net income
per diluted share improved 7% to $1.34 in fiscal year 2018.
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ended
August 31, 2018
August 31, 2017
Net
Diluted
Net
Diluted
Net Income
Diluted EPS
Income
EPS
Income
EPS
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Reported – GAAP
$
71,205
$
1.87
$
63,663
$
1.45
$
7,542
12
%
$
0.42
29
%
Payment card breach expense (1)
1,676
0.04
—
—
Tax impact on payment card breach expense (2)
(548
)
(0.01
)
—
—
Loss from debt transaction (3)
1,310
0.03
—
—
Tax impact on debt transaction (4)
(384
)
(0.01
)
—
—
Discrete impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act
(14,120
)
(0.37
)
—
—
Net gain on refranchising transactions (5)
(3,153
)
(0.08
)
(6,758
)
(0.15
)
Tax impact on refranchising transactions (6)
924
0.02
2,542
0.06
Gain on sale of investment in refranchised drive-in operations (7)
—
—
(3,795
)
(0.09
)
Tax impact on sale of investment in refranchised drive-in operations (8)
—
—
1,350
0.03
Restructuring charges (9)
—
—
1,819
0.04
Tax impact of restructuring charges (10)
—
—
(672
)
(0.02
)
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
(4,702
)
(0.11
)
Tax impact on real estate sale (10)
—
—
1,738
0.04
Adjusted - Non-GAAP
$
56,910
$
1.49
$
55,185
$
1.25
$
1,725
3
%
$
0.24
19
%
________________
(1)
Costs include legal fees, investigative fees and costs related to
customer response.
(2)
Combined tax impact at consolidated blended statutory tax rates of
38.2% during the first quarter of fiscal year 2018 and 29.3% during
the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2018.
(3)
Includes a $0.7 million write-off of unamortized deferred loan fees
related to the reduction of the company's variable funding note
commitments, as well as a $0.4 million write-off of unamortized
deferred loan fees related to the prepayment on the company's 2013
and 2016 fixed rate notes. Additionally, as required by the terms of
the 2016 fixed rate notes, we paid a $0.2 million prepayment premium.
(4)
Tax impact during the period at a consolidated blended statutory tax
rate of 29.3%.
(5)
During the third quarter of fiscal year 2018, we completed
transactions to refranchise the operations of 41 company
drive-ins. During the first and second quarters of fiscal year
2017, we completed transactions to refranchise the operations of
110 company drive-ins. In one of the transactions, a portion of
the proceeds was applied as the initial payment for an option to
purchase the real estate within the next 24 months. The franchisee
initiated exercise of a portion of the option during the third
quarter of fiscal year 2017. Until the option was fully exercised,
the franchisee made monthly lease payments which were included in
other operating income, net of sub-lease expense. In another
transaction, we recorded a deferred gain as a result of a real
estate purchase option extended to the franchisee. The deferred
gain is being amortized into income through January 2020 when the
option becomes exercisable. During the third quarter of fiscal
year 2017, we also made adjustments to the retained minority
investment related to the refranchising transactions that occurred
in the first six months of the fiscal year.
(6)
Tax impact at a consolidated blended statutory tax rate of 29.3%
during fiscal year 2018; a combined tax impact at an effective tax
rate of 35.6% during the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 and at
adjusted effective tax rates of 36.0%, 48.7% and 37.0% during the
second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal year 2017, respectively.
(7)
We recorded a gain related to minority investments in franchise
operations retained as part of a refranchising transaction that
occurred in fiscal year 2009.
(8)
Tax impact during the period at an adjusted effective tax rate of
35.6%.
(9)
During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017 the company incurred
severance costs related to the elimination of certain corporate
positions.
(10)
Tax impact during the period at an adjusted effective tax rate of
37.0%.
Agreement to be Acquired by Inspire Brands
On September 25, 2018, Sonic and Inspire Brands, Inc. (“Inspire”)
announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement
under which Inspire will acquire Sonic for $43.50 per share in cash in a
transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion including the
assumption of Sonic’s debt.
Inspire is a multi-brand restaurant company whose portfolio includes
more than 4,700 Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Rusty Taco locations
worldwide. Following the completion of the transaction, Sonic will be a
privately held subsidiary of Inspire and will continue to be operated as
an independent brand.
In light of the pending transaction with Inspire, Sonic will not host a
conference call to discuss its fourth fiscal quarter earnings results.
About Sonic
SONIC, America's Drive-In is the nation's largest drive-in restaurant
chain serving approximately 3 million customers every day. Ninety-five
percent of SONIC's approximately 3,600 drive-in locations are owned and
operated by local business men and women. For 65 years, SONIC has
delighted guests with signature menu items, 1.3 million drink
combinations and friendly service by iconic Carhops. Since the 2009
launch of SONIC's Limeades for Learning philanthropic campaign in
partnership with DonorsChoose.org, SONIC has donated $10.7 million to
public school teachers nationwide to fund essential learning materials
and innovative teaching resources to inspire creativity and learning in
their students. To learn more about Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ/NM: SONC),
please visit sonicdrivein.com
and please visit or follow us on Facebook and Twitter. To learn about
SONIC's Limeades for Learning initiative, please visit LimeadesforLearning.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements
reflect management’s expectations regarding future events and operating
performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in,
or underlying, these forward-looking statements are detailed in the
company’s annual and quarterly report filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly
release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events
or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of
unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under the rules and
regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The tables that follow provide information regarding the number of
company drive-ins, franchise drive-ins and system drive-ins in operation
as of the end of the periods indicated. In addition, these tables
provide information regarding franchise sales, system growth in sales,
and both franchise and system average drive-in sales and change in
same-store sales. System information includes both company and franchise
drive-in information, which we believe is useful in analyzing the growth
of our brand. While we do not record franchise drive-in sales as
revenues, we believe this information is important in understanding our
financial performance since we calculate and record franchise royalties
based on a percentage of franchise sales. This information also is
indicative of the financial health of our franchisees.
SONC-F
SONIC CORP.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three months ended August 31,
Fiscal year ended August 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues:
Company Drive-In sales
$
58,505
$
72,601
$
240,722
$
296,101
Franchise Drive-Ins:
Franchise royalties and fees
49,677
47,840
172,443
170,527
Lease revenue
2,516
1,962
7,804
7,436
Other
1,056
1,165
2,621
3,203
Total revenues
111,754
123,568
423,590
477,267
Costs and expenses:
Company Drive-Ins:
Food and packaging
15,720
19,859
66,583
80,971
Payroll and other employee benefits
20,683
24,789
88,008
107,477
Other operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
included below
11,283
13,923
48,586
61,463
Total cost of Company Drive-In sales
47,686
58,571
203,177
249,911
Selling, general and administrative
22,344
19,874
80,077
78,687
Depreciation and amortization
9,863
9,717
38,355
39,248
Provision for impairment of long-lived assets
178
148
664
1,140
Other operating income, net
(97
)
(2,897
)
(5,086
)
(14,994
)
Total costs and expenses
79,974
85,413
317,187
353,992
Income from operations
31,780
38,155
106,403
123,275
Interest expense
8,647
7,472
33,058
29,206
Interest income
(543
)
(351
)
(1,904
)
(1,398
)
Loss from debt transactions
—
—
1,310
—
Net interest expense
8,104
7,121
32,464
27,808
Income before income taxes
23,676
31,034
73,939
95,467
Provision for income taxes
5,084
10,203
2,734
31,804
Net income
$
18,592
$
20,831
$
71,205
$
63,663
Basic income per share
$
0.52
$
0.50
$
1.89
$
1.47
Diluted income per share
$
0.51
$
0.50
$
1.87
$
1.45
Weighted average basic shares
35,938
41,309
37,618
43,306
Weighted average diluted shares
36,445
41,985
38,086
44,043
SONIC CORP.
Unaudited Supplemental Information
Three months ended August 31,
Fiscal year ended August 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Drive-Ins in Operation:
Company:
Total at beginning of period
179
230
228
345
Opened
—
—
—
3
Sold to franchisees
—
(2
)
(49
)
(117
)
Closed (net of re-openings)
—
—
—
(3
)
Total at end of period
179
228
179
228
Franchise:
Total at beginning of period
3,410
3,341
3,365
3,212
Opened
23
27
41
63
Acquired from the company
—
2
49
117
Closed (net of re-openings)
(6
)
(5
)
(28
)
(27
)
Total at end of period
3,427
3,365
3,427
3,365
System:
Total at beginning of period
3,589
3,571
3,593
3,557
Opened
23
27
41
66
Closed (net of re-openings)
(6
)
(5
)
(28
)
(30
)
Total at end of period
3,606
3,593
3,606
3,593
Three months ended August 31,
Fiscal year ended August 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
($ in thousands)
Sales Analysis:
Company Drive-Ins:
Total sales
$
58,505
$
72,601
$
240,722
$
296,101
Average drive-in sales
329
316
1,155
1,134
Change in same-store sales
2.5
%
(4.8
)%
(0.8
)%
(4.7
)%
Franchised Drive-Ins:
Total sales
$
1,195,076
$
1,136,856
$
4,205,782
$
4,112,062
Average drive-in sales
354
344
1,260
1,260
Change in same-store sales
2.6
%
(3.2
)%
(0.3
)%
(3.2
)%
System:
Change in total sales
3.6
%
(2.2
)%
0.9
%
(2.4
)%
Average drive-in sales
$
353
$
342
$
1,253
$
1,250
Change in same-store sales
2.6
%
(3.3
)%
(0.3
)%
(3.3
)%
Note: Change in same-store sales based on restaurants open for a minimum
of 15 months.
SONIC CORP.
Unaudited Supplemental Information
Three months ended August 31,
Fiscal year ended August 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
(In thousands)
Revenues:
Company Drive-In sales
$
58,505
$
72,601
$
240,722
$
296,101
Franchise Drive-Ins:
Franchise royalties
49,204
47,434
171,489
169,344
Franchise fees
472
406
954
1,183
Lease revenue
2,516
1,962
7,804
7,436
Other
1,056
1,165
2,621
3,203
Total revenues
$
111,754
$
123,568
$
423,590
$
477,267
Three months ended August 31,
Fiscal year ended August 31,
2018
2017
2018
2017
Margin Analysis (percentage of Company Drive-In sales):
Company Drive-Ins:
Food and packaging
26.9
%
27.4
%
27.7
%
27.3
%
Payroll and employee benefits
35.3
34.1
36.5
36.3
Other operating expenses
19.3
19.2
20.2
20.8
Cost of Company Drive-In sales
81.5
%
80.7
%
84.4
%
84.4
%
August 31,
August 31,
2018
2017
(In thousands)
Selected Balance Sheet Data:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,835
$
22,340
Current assets
104,429
89,184
Property, equipment and capital leases, net
298,222
312,380
Total assets
$
531,134
$
561,744
Current liabilities, including capital lease obligations and
long-term debt due within one year
$
62,079
$
58,616
Obligations under capital leases due after one year
13,003
16,167
Long-term debt due after one year, net of debt issuance costs
701,478
628,116
Total liabilities
819,980
763,502
Stockholders' deficit
$
(288,846
)
$
(201,758
)
The following analysis of non-GAAP adjustments is intended to supplement
the presentation of the company’s financial results in accordance with
GAAP. The company believes the presentation of this analysis provides
useful information to investors and management regarding the underlying
business trends and the performance of the company’s ongoing operations
and is helpful for period-to-period and company-to-company comparisons,
which management believes will assist investors in analyzing the
financial results of the company and predicting future performance.
Three months ended August 31, 2018
Three months ended August 31, 2017
Reported GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted Non- GAAP
Reported GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted Non- GAAP
(In thousands)
Total Revenues
$
111,754
$
—
$
111,754
$
123,568
$
—
$
123,568
Total cost of Company Drive-in sales
47,686
—
47,686
58,571
—
58,571
Selling, general and administrative
22,344
(468
)
(1)
21,876
19,874
—
19,874
Depreciation and amortization
9,863
—
9,863
9,717
—
9,717
Provision for impairment of long-lived assets
178
178
148
148
Other operating income, net
(97
)
—
(97
)
(2,897
)
2,996
(2)
99
Total cost and expenses
79,974
(468
)
79,506
85,413
2,996
88,409
Income from Operations
$
31,780
$
468
$
32,248
$
38,155
$
(2,996
)
$
35,159
________________
(1)
Payment card breach expenses recorded in the fourth quarter of
fiscal year 2018.
(2)
Includes the $113 thousand pretax net gain on refranchising
transactions, the $1,819 thousand pretax severance costs related to
the elimination of certain corporate positions and the $4,702 pretax
gain on real estate recorded in the fourth quarter of fiscal year
2017.
Fiscal year ended August 31, 2018
Fiscal year ended August 31, 2017
Reported GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted Non- GAAP
Reported GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted Non- GAAP
(In thousands)
Total Revenues
$
423,590
$
—
$
423,590
$
477,267
$
—
$
477,267
Total cost of Company Drive-in sales
203,177
—
203,177
249,911
—
249,911
Selling, general and administrative
80,077
(1,676
)
(1)
78,401
78,687
—
78,687
Depreciation and amortization
38,355
—
38,355
39,248
—
39,248
Provision for impairment of long-lived assets
664
664
1,140
1,140
Other operating income, net
(5,086
)
3,153
(2)
(1,933
)
(14,994
)
13,436
(3)
(1,558
)
Total cost and expenses
317,187
1,477
318,664
353,992
13,436
367,428
Income from Operations
$
106,403
$
(1,477
)
$
104,926
$
123,275
$
(13,436
)
$
109,839
________________
(1)
Payment card breach expenses recorded in fiscal year 2018.
(2)
Includes the pretax gain on refranchising transactions recorded in
fiscal year 2018.
(3)
Includes the $6,758 thousand pretax net gain on refranchising
transactions during fiscal year 2017, the $3,795 thousand pretax
gain on the sale of investment in refranchised drive-in operations
during the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 and the $1,819 thousand
pretax severance costs related to the elimination of certain
corporate positions and $4,702 pretax gain on real estate recorded
in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.