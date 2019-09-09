Log in
SONIC FOUNDRY INC

(SOFO)
09/09 09:41:00 am
1.1 USD   -15.38%
Sonic Foundry to Host Annual Shareholders Meeting Thursday, Sept. 12

09/09/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonic Foundry will hold its annual shareholders meeting at 9 a.m. CDT on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, Wis.  

Investors can attend the meeting in person or watch an on-demand recording afterwards via Mediasite. The presentation will not be live streamed.  

Sonic Foundry’s CEO Michael Norregaard, CFO Ken Minor and Chairman of the Board Mark Burish will be presenting. Attendees can participate in a Q&A session immediately following management’s prepared remarks.  

To access the presentation on-demand after the meeting, go to www.sonicfoundry.com/shareholders2019. A video archive of the presentation and Q&A will be available for 90 days.    

About Sonic Foundry®, Inc.

Sonic Foundry (OTC Pink Sheets: SOFO) is the global leader for video capture, management and streaming solutions. Trusted by more than 4,900 educational institutions, corporations, health organizations and government entities in over 65 countries, its Mediasite Video Platform quickly and cost-effectively automates the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Learn more at www.mediasite.com and @mediasite.

© 2019 Sonic Foundry, Inc. Product and service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of Sonic Foundry, Inc. or their respective owners.

    

Nicole Wise
Sonic Foundry
6082378678
nicolew@sonicfoundry.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
