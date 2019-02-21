Sonic Healthcare : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

Log in
Sonic Healthcare : Appendix 3B

02/21/2019 | 01:01am EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN 24 004 196 909

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Options over ordinary shares

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    1,000,000

  • 3 Principal terms of the Option exercise price: $24.30

    +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

  • Grant date: 21 February 2019

Expiry date: 21 December 2023

Options are exercisable as follows:

  • - up to 50% after 21.08.2021

  • - up to 75% after 21.08.2022

  • - up to 100% after 21.08.2023

until the expiry date, subject to performance conditions.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    Nil

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Options issued under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    N/A

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

    N/A

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

N/A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    N/A

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for noncash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

21 February 2019

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    Number

    +Class

    473,772,404

    Ordinary

    Number

    +Class

    35,000

    250,069

    336,500

    552,500

    356,641

    1,694,333

    800,000

    200,000

    671,089

    970,000

    675,145

    667,787

    2,000,000

    1,000,000

    2,748 87,843 87,762 87,560

    Options Expiring on:

    02.07.2019 @ $12.57

    27.11.2019 @ $17.32

    30.11.2019 @ $18.84

    20.08.2020 @ $18.49

    20.11.2020 @ $19.41

    11.10.2020 @ $19.78

    17.09.2021 @ $21.62

    17.09.2021 @ $22.02

    17.11.2021 @ $21.62

    05.05.2022 @ $23.34

    22.11.2022 @ $21.64

    21.11.2023 @ $21.69

    14.10.2023 @ $21.83

    21.12.2023 @ $24.30 Performance Rights Expiring on:

    01.10.2019

    17.11.2021

    22.11.2022

    21.11.2023

    holderapproval N/A

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non renounceable?

    N/A

  • 13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered

    N/A

  • 14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine N/A

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

    N/A

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their

    entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations

    N/Aof N/A

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

    N/A

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

    N/A

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

    N/A

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

    N/A

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

    N/A

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

    N/A

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.



