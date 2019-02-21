Sonic Healthcare : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
Options over ordinary shares
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
1,000,000
3 Principal terms of theOption exercise price: $24.30
Grant date: 21 February 2019
Expiry date: 21 December 2023
Options are exercisable as follows:
- up to 50% after 21.08.2021
- up to 75% after 21.08.2022
- up to 100% after 21.08.2023
until the expiry date, subject to performance conditions.
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
Nil
6 Purpose of the issue
Options issued under the Sonic Healthcare Limited Employee Option Plan.
6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the+securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
7+Issue dates
21 February 2019
8 Number and+class of all+securities quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
9 Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security required?
Number
+Class
473,772,404
Ordinary
Number
+Class
35,000
250,069
336,500
552,500
356,641
1,694,333
800,000
200,000
671,089
970,000
675,145
667,787
2,000,000
1,000,000
2,748 87,843 87,762 87,560
Options Expiring on:
02.07.2019 @ $12.57
27.11.2019 @ $17.32
30.11.2019 @ $18.84
20.08.2020 @ $18.49
20.11.2020 @ $19.41
11.10.2020 @ $19.78
17.09.2021 @ $21.62
17.09.2021 @ $22.02
17.11.2021 @ $21.62
05.05.2022 @ $23.34
22.11.2022 @ $21.64
21.11.2023 @ $21.69
14.10.2023 @ $21.83
21.12.2023 @ $24.30 Performance Rights Expiring on:
01.10.2019
17.11.2021
22.11.2022
21.11.2023
12 Is the issue renounceable or non‐renounceable?
13 Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
14+Class of+securities to which the offer relates
16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations
20 Names of any underwriters
21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
22 Names of any brokers to the issue
23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
25 If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
