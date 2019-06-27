Sonic Healthcare : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary shares
68,000
3
Principal
terms
of
the
Fully paid ordinary shares
+securities
(e.g. if
options,
exercise price and expiry date; if
partly
paid
+securities,
the
amount
outstanding
and
due
dates
for
payment;
if
+convertible
securities,
the
conversion price and dates for
conversion)
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes
33,000 shares issued at $27.34 per share on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $19.78 per option.
35,000 shares issued on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $12.57 per option.
Exercise of options
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity No that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued
without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6e Number of +securities issued N/A
with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
N/A
6h
If +securities were issued under
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non‐cash
consideration, state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
N/A
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
27 June 2019
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
8
Number
and +class
of
all
Number
+Class
473,956,404
Ordinary
+securities
quoted
on
ASX
(including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
Options Expiring on:
250,069
27.11.2019 @ $17.32
220,500
30.11.2019 @ $18.84
552,500
20.08.2020 @ $18.49
356,641
20.11.2020 @ $19.41
1,661,333
11.10.2020 @ $19.78
800,000
17.09.2021 @ $21.62
200,000
17.09.2021 @ $22.02
671,089
17.11.2021 @ $21.62
970,000
05.05.2022 @ $23.34
675,145
22.11.2022 @ $21.64
667,787
21.11.2023 @ $21.69
2,000,000
14.10.2023 @ $21.83
1,000,000
21.12.2023 @ $24.30
Performance Rights
Expiring on:
87,843
17.11.2021
87,762
22.11.2022
87,560
21.11.2023
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
Same as existing
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11 Is security holder approval N/A required?
12
Is the issue renounceable or non‐
N/A
renounceable?
13 Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered
14
+Class of +securities to which the
N/A
offer relates
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
15
+Record date to determine
N/A
entitlements
16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
N/A
N/A
Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
Names of any underwriters
Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
Names of any brokers to the issue
Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
