SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/27
27.25 AUD   -0.33%
03:20aSONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
06/26SONIC HEALTHCARE : Sale of GLP Systems Opens in a new Window
PU
05/22SONIC HEALTHCARE : Details of Company Address Opens in a new Window
PU
Sonic Healthcare : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

06/27/2019 | 03:20am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

24 004 196 909

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary shares

68,000

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Fully paid ordinary shares

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes

  • 33,000 shares issued at $27.34 per share on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $19.78 per option.
  • 35,000 shares issued on the exercise of options with an exercise price of $12.57 per option.

Exercise of options

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity No that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued

without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

N/A

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued N/A

with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non‐cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

N/A

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

27 June 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

8

Number

and +class

of

all

Number

+Class

473,956,404

Ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

Options Expiring on:

250,069

27.11.2019 @ $17.32

220,500

30.11.2019 @ $18.84

552,500

20.08.2020 @ $18.49

356,641

20.11.2020 @ $19.41

1,661,333

11.10.2020 @ $19.78

800,000

17.09.2021 @ $21.62

200,000

17.09.2021 @ $22.02

671,089

17.11.2021 @ $21.62

970,000

05.05.2022 @ $23.34

675,145

22.11.2022 @ $21.64

667,787

21.11.2023 @ $21.69

2,000,000

14.10.2023 @ $21.83

1,000,000

21.12.2023 @ $24.30

Performance Rights

Expiring on:

87,843

17.11.2021

87,762

22.11.2022

87,560

21.11.2023

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

Same as existing

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security holder approval N/A required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non‐

N/A

renounceable?

13 Ratio in which the +securities N/A will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

16 Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  7. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  8. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 07:19:03 UTC
