Sonic Healthcare : Appointment of Independent Director to the Sonic Board Opens in a new Window

7 November 2019

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

TO THE BOARD OF SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

The Board of Sonic Healthcare (ASX: SHL ; ADR: SKHHY) is pleased to announce that, as part of the Board's continuous renewal process, Professor Suzanne Crowe AM has agreed to join the Board as an independent, non-executive director with effect from 6 April 2020. She will stand for election by shareholders at the company's 2020 Annual General Meeting.

Based in Melbourne, Australia, Prof. Crowe is a qualified medical specialist, a physician- scientist who holds medical and MD degrees from Monash University, an internal medicine specialist qualification in Infectious Diseases from the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, and a Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. Prof. Crowe's appointment is consistent with, and will enrich, Sonic's Medical Leadership culture.

Prof. Crowe's current positions include non-executive director of ASX-listed Avita Medical Ltd (from January 2016); Adjunct Professor of Medicine and Infectious Diseases at Monash University, Melbourne; and Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. Prof. Crowe has also been a non-executive director of St Vincent's Health Australia from 2013, and will retire from that board in 2020.

Prof. Crowe retired from the Burnet Institute in 2018 following a stellar 30+ year career as a clinical researcher. She was an integral part of Burnet's development as a leading HIV research organisation and held many leadership roles including Program Director, Healthy Ageing and Head of the Centre for Virology. Prof. Crowe retired as Principal Specialist in Infectious Diseases at The Alfred Hospital, Melbourne in 2019 after 35 years of service. She was appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2011 in recognition of her services to medical research in HIV/AIDS medicine and infectious diseases as an academic, clinician and researcher, and to professional associations.

Following Prof. Crowe's commencement, Sonic's Board is expected to comprise six independent, non-executive directors (including the Chairman), including two medical doctors, and three executive directors, including a pathologist and a radiologist.

This announcement has been authorised by Sonic's Chairman, whose contact details for further information are as follows:

Prof. Mark Compton AM

Chairman

Sonic Healthcare

Telephone: +61 2 9855 5444

