Sonic Healthcare : CEO Presentation Half Year Results to 31 December 2018 Opens in a new Window

Financial and Operational Review

For the half year ended 31 December 2018

Forward-looking statements

This presentation may include forward-looking statements about our financial results, guidance and business prospects that may involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of Sonic Healthcare. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, adverse decisions by Governments and healthcare regulators, changes in the competitive environment and billing policies, lawsuits, loss of contracts and unexpected growth in costs and expenses. The statements being made in this presentation do not constitute an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of

Sonic Healthcare. No representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given or made in relation to any forward-looking statement by any person (including Sonic Healthcare). In particular, no representation, warranty or assurance (express or implied) is given in relation to any underlying assumption or that any forward-looking statement will be achieved. Actual future events may vary materially from the forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The information provided in this presentation is based on and should be read in conjunction with the Appendix 4D released to the ASX on 20 February 2019 and may include earnings figures restated on a "constant currency" basis.

Headlines

 Guidance  On track to achieve full-year FY 2019 guidance after 7 months trading  Guidance now upgraded to include Aurora acquisition

 H1 FY 2019 results  Revenue growth 9%  Organic revenue growth 4.5% constant currency  Underlying EBITDA growth: 7% actual currency, 3.4% constant currency  Net profit growth 7% (adjusted for one-off tax gain in previous year)  Cash generated from operations up 5%, with 101% conversion of EBITDA to cash flow

 Strong performance in US, Australian and Swiss laboratory operations

 Aurora Diagnostics acquisition (completed January 2019)  Major strategic acquisition to augment future growth  Funded by well-supported A$928 million equity raising

 Progressive dividend policy maintained

 Well positioned for strong, ongoing growth

H1 FY 2019 Summary

A$M Actual Currency H1 FY 2019 H1 FY 2018 Growth Revenue 2,901 2,669¹ 9% EBITDA (underlying) 485 451 7% EBITDA 471 441¹ 7% Net profit 223 209² 7% Cash generated from operations 369 352 5% EPS (cents) 51.9 49.4² 5%

 Revenue and earnings  Underlying EBITDA growth 3.4% (constant currency)  Group organic revenue growth 4.5% (constant currency)  Revenue reduced by ~A$13 million due to merger of US Midwest business into ProMedica JV

 Accounting standard change (AASB 15)  New revenue standard, effective 1 July 2018  Reclassification of doctor contract intangible amortisation as an offset to revenue  H1 FY 2019 revenue and EBITDA negatively impacted by A$4.5 million ¹ Comparative period number reduced by A$4 million for new revenue accounting standard ² Comparative period number reduced by A$20 million for one-off US net tax benefit



FY 2019 Guidance