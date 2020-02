MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED > Sonic Healthcare Limited SHL AU000000SHL7 SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED (SHL) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11 31.95 AUD +1.46% 06:44p SONIC HEALTHCARE : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window PU 01/22 SONIC HEALTHCARE : Mwiki Boy Was Shot at Close Range, Bullet Pierced Through the Heart - Autopsy AQ 01/20 SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 2A Opens in a new Window PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Sonic Healthcare : Change in substantial holding Opens in a new Window 0 02/11/2020 | 06:44pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields At a meeting of the Board on 22 November 2013, the Directors resolved to approve the delegation of the preparation and lodgement of substantial shareholder notices on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited. Annexure A This is Annexure A of 95 pages referred to in form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial shareholder 12-Feb-20 Maria Tricarico, Date Authorised Signatory 5. Consideration SONIC HEALTHCARE LTD (SHL) Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 28-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 544 544 28-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -1,668 -1,668 28-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 4,837 4,837 28-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,688 6,688 28-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -493,115 -493,115 28-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a USD ADR 1:1 -49 -49 Limited 28-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 23,596 23,596 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 23.26 AUD ord -1,282 -1,282 Limited 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 23.26 AUD ord 3,310 3,310 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 23.08 AUD ord 1,034 1,034 Limited 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 23.07 AUD ord 8,320 8,320 (Australia) Limited 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.07 AUD ord 543 543 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 23.07 AUD ord 15,772 15,772 Limited 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 23.07 AUD ord 188 188 Limited 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 23.07 AUD ord 27,303 27,303 National Association 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.07 AUD ord 543 543 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.07 AUD ord 1,629 1,629 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 272 272 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -2,780 -2,780 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -3,058 -3,058 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -3,832 -3,832 29-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 3,987 3,987 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 22.87 AUD ord -12,494 -12,494 National Association 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 22.87 AUD ord -2,901 -2,901 National Association 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 22.87 AUD ord -2,912 -2,912 National Association 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 22.92 AUD ord 2,715 2,715 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 22.92 AUD ord 543 543 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 1,632 1,632 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 1,088 1,088 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -834 -834 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -1,084 -1,084 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,816 6,816 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 8,360 8,360 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 5,016 5,016 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 497,922 497,922 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a USD ADR 1:1 49 49 Limited 30-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 2,072 2,072 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 22.99 AUD ord 1,388 1,388 Limited 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.02 AUD ord 544 544 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 23.02 AUD ord -3,868 -3,868 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.02 AUD ord 674 674 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.02 AUD ord 218 218 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 23.02 AUD ord 10,293 10,293 Limited SHL page 1 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 544 544 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -2,224 -2,224 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -152 -152 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,816 6,816 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 544 544 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -4,712 -4,712 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,990 6,990 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord 8,248 8,248 National Association 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord -8,248 -8,248 National Association 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord -6,433 -6,433 National Association 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord 6,433 6,433 National Association 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a USD ADR 1:1 49 49 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -497,922 -497,922 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a USD ADR 1:1 -49 -49 Limited 31-Jan-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 6,304 6,304 01-Feb-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 23.29 AUD ord -85,022 -85,022 01-Feb-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 23.29 AUD ord -41,493 -41,493 01-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 23.22 AUD ord -6,084 -6,084 National Association 01-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 23.22 AUD ord 1,749 1,749 National Association 01-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 23.22 AUD ord -1,935 -1,935 Limited 01-Feb-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a USD ADR 1:1 -49 -49 01-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 6,165 6,165 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 23.00 AUD ord -6,589 -6,589 Limited 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.13 AUD ord 236 236 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.13 AUD ord 541 541 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.13 AUD ord 436 436 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 23.13 AUD ord -897 -897 National Association 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -11,780 -11,780 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -1,916 -1,916 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,688 6,688 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 4,194 4,194 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -272 -272 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 502,685 502,685 04-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 15,542 15,542 05-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 23.13 AUD ord -109,198 -109,198 Limited 05-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 23.14 AUD ord -1,398 -1,398 05-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 23.14 AUD ord -1,093 -1,093 05-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 23.12 AUD ord -1,745 -1,745 National Association 05-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -1,088 -1,088 05-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -544 -544 05-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -399 -399 05-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -93 -93 05-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a USD ADR 1:1 49 49 Limited 05-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 13,451 13,451 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 23.29 AUD ord -71,729 -71,729 Limited 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 23.35 AUD ord -19,374 -19,374 (Australia) Limited 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 23.35 AUD ord -1,102 -1,102 (Australia) Limited 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 23.35 AUD ord -11,949 -11,949 (Australia) Limited 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 23.37 AUD ord 751 751 (Australia) Limited 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.37 AUD ord 541 541 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 23.37 AUD ord -60 -60 SHL page 2 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 1,716 1,716 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -6,292 -6,292 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -399 -399 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 3,852 3,852 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 11,556 11,556 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 7,704 7,704 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 1,781 1,781 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a USD ADR 1:1 -49 -49 Limited 06-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 14,613 14,613 07-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 23.59 AUD ord -107 -107 National Association 07-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 23.68 AUD ord 751 751 (Australia) Limited 07-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.68 AUD ord 532 532 07-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.68 AUD ord 164 164 07-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 23.68 AUD ord -640 -640 07-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.68 AUD ord 544 544 07-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -2,176 -2,176 07-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 11,556 11,556 07-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 2,472 2,472 07-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -1,471 -1,471 08-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 23.93 AUD ord 317 317 Limited 08-Feb-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 23.68 AUD ord 10,172 10,172 08-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 23.69 AUD ord -164 -164 08-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt sell 23.69 AUD ord -510 -510 Limited 08-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 23.69 AUD ord -1,239 -1,239 08-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 8,360 8,360 08-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 3,495 3,495 08-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 340 340 08-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 307 307 11-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 23.48 AUD ord -19,753 -19,753 (Australia) Limited 11-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 23.50 AUD ord 22,920 22,920 Limited 11-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.50 AUD ord 14,803 14,803 11-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 23.50 AUD ord 6,110 6,110 National Association 11-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -194,253 -194,253 11-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -520 -520 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 23.47 AUD ord 1,033 1,033 Limited 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 23.50 AUD ord 42,823 42,823 Limited 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 23.50 AUD ord -19,807 -19,807 (Australia) Limited 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.51 AUD ord 547 547 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.51 AUD ord 547 547 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 23.51 AUD ord 2,821 2,821 National Association 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -2,780 -2,780 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -5,890 -5,890 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 4,893 4,893 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 2,704 2,704 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 272 272 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 194,906 194,906 12-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 113 113 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord -93,724 -93,724 National Association 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt sell 23.48 AUD ord -1,648 -1,648 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.65 AUD ord 5,844 5,844 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.65 AUD ord 2,725 2,725 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 23.65 AUD ord -119 -119 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.65 AUD ord 545 545 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.65 AUD ord 1,635 1,635 SHL page 3 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 23.65 AUD ord 3,347 3,347 (Australia) Limited 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 23.65 AUD ord 4,812 4,812 (Australia) Limited 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 23.65 AUD ord 2,881 2,881 (Australia) Limited 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 23.65 AUD ord 1,288 1,288 (Australia) Limited 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -3,832 -3,832 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -79,078 -79,078 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 649 649 Limited 13-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -560 -560 14-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -1,370 -1,370 14-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 23,408 23,408 14-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -399 -399 14-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a AUD ord -10,184 -10,184 14-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a AUD ord 10,184 10,184 14-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -153,155 -153,155 14-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -1,449 -1,449 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 23.60 AUD ord 234,772 234,772 Limited 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 23.69 AUD ord -3,900 -3,900 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 23.50 AUD ord 17,589 17,589 Limited 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.67 AUD ord 560 560 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 23.67 AUD ord -19,766 -19,766 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 5,016 5,016 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 8,360 8,360 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -2,288 -2,288 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 3,495 3,495 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited in specie n/a AUD ord -3,800 -3,800 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 118,720 118,720 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -649 -649 Limited 15-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -442 -442 18-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) in specie n/a AUD ord -6,056 -6,056 Limited 18-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 116,943 116,943 19-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.56 AUD ord 1,994 1,994 19-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.51 AUD ord 546 546 19-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,688 6,688 19-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 101 101 19-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -511,268 -511,268 19-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -4,250 -4,250 20-Feb-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -3,412 -3,412 MANAGEMENT, INC. 20-Feb-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -6,087 -6,087 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -1,086 -1,086 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -1,030 -1,030 National Association 20-Feb-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -2,759 -2,759 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -717 -717 National Association 20-Feb-19 BlackRock International Limited on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -1,521 -1,521 20-Feb-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -4,074 -4,074 MANAGEMENT, INC. 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -1,776 -1,776 20-Feb-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -971 -971 MANAGEMENT, INC. 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -758 -758 National Association 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 3,673 3,673 Limited 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord -6,409 -6,409 National Association SHL page 4 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 20-Feb-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt buy 24.30 AUD ord 1,656 1,656 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 24.25 AUD ord -2,032 -2,032 (Australia) Limited 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.35 AUD ord 1,195 1,195 Limited 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.30 AUD ord 546 546 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.30 AUD ord 1,092 1,092 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.30 AUD ord 19,498 19,498 Limited 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia on mkt buy 24.29 AUD ord 117,557 117,557 Limited 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord 9,144 9,144 National Association 20-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -6,283 -6,283 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.57 AUD ord 3,360 3,360 (Australia) Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.57 AUD ord 101,625 101,625 (Australia) Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.57 AUD ord 13,605 13,605 (Australia) Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.58 AUD ord 20,038 20,038 Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia on mkt buy 24.58 AUD ord 154,091 154,091 Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia on mkt buy 24.58 AUD ord 41,331 41,331 Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.54 AUD ord 3,332 3,332 (Australia) Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.54 AUD ord 100,788 100,788 (Australia) Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.54 AUD ord 13,492 13,492 (Australia) Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.54 AUD ord 13,853 13,853 Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia on mkt buy 24.54 AUD ord 106,536 106,536 Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia on mkt buy 24.54 AUD ord 28,575 28,575 Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.57 AUD ord 2,002 2,002 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.58 AUD ord 1,092 1,092 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 24.58 AUD ord -3,875 -3,875 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 24.58 AUD ord 1,038 1,038 Limited 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -2,860 -2,860 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -5,890 -5,890 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -804 -804 21-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -1,824 -1,824 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 2,768 2,768 (Australia) Limited 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 83,670 83,670 (Australia) Limited 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 11,202 11,202 (Australia) Limited 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 11,500 11,500 Limited 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 88,442 88,442 Limited 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 23,720 23,720 Limited 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 4,236 4,236 Limited 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.52 AUD ord -3,896 -3,896 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 674 674 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 546 546 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 1,003 1,003 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 101 101 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,930 6,930 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -12,958 -12,958 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,688 6,688 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 400 400 SHL page 5 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 22-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 340 340 25-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.28 AUD ord -164 -164 25-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.28 AUD ord 546 546 25-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.28 AUD ord 546 546 25-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.28 AUD ord 9,036 9,036 25-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.28 AUD ord 13,070 13,070 Limited 25-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 7,920 7,920 25-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -7,704 -7,704 25-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 26,894 26,894 25-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -175 -175 26-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) in specie n/a AUD ord 92,013 92,013 Limited 26-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.80 AUD ord 544 544 26-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.80 AUD ord 544 544 26-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 23.80 AUD ord 1,572 1,572 26-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -665 -665 26-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -9,630 -9,630 26-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 519,928 519,928 26-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -1,059 -1,059 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 24.00 AUD ord -9,698 -9,698 (Australia) Limited 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 23.99 AUD ord 9,012 9,012 (Australia) Limited 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.99 AUD ord 547 547 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 23.99 AUD ord 672 672 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 23.99 AUD ord -1,094 -1,094 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 23.99 AUD ord 3,004 3,004 (Australia) Limited 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 23.99 AUD ord 399 399 (Australia) Limited 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt sell 23.99 AUD ord -989 -989 Limited 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 23.99 AUD ord 2,509 2,509 National Association 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 101 101 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -3,014 -3,014 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -4,712 -4,712 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 2,796 2,796 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 544 544 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -547,222 -547,222 27-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 6,876 6,876 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 4,266 4,266 National Association 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 24.12 AUD ord -7,329 -7,329 (Australia) Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.12 AUD ord -9,846 -9,846 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 4,151 4,151 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 1,386 1,386 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 109 109 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 35 35 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 1,481 1,481 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 492 492 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 2,379 2,379 National Association 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 791 791 National Association 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 1,185 1,185 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 3,548 3,548 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 26 26 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 84 84 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 1,298 1,298 National Association SHL page 6 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 3,885 3,885 National Association 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 451 451 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 149 149 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 3,353 3,353 National Association 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 1,120 1,120 National Association 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 2,565 2,565 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 854 854 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 30 30 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 91 91 28-Feb-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 209 209 MANAGEMENT, INC. 28-Feb-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 631 631 MANAGEMENT, INC. 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 2,714 2,714 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 907 907 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 712 712 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 2,141 2,141 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 1,290 1,290 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 428 428 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 10,828 10,828 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 3,612 3,612 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 42 42 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 133 133 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 890 890 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 2,667 2,667 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 550 550 National Association 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 182 182 National Association 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 1,038 1,038 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 3,105 3,105 Limited 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.12 AUD ord -36,779 -36,779 National Association 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 14,228 14,228 National Association 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 12,280 12,280 National Association 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 332 332 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.12 AUD ord 9,939 9,939 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -5,930 -5,930 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 8,360 8,360 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -1,916 -1,916 28-Feb-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -1,813 -1,813 01-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.19 AUD ord 1,268 1,268 01-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.17 AUD ord -1,370 -1,370 01-Mar-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 3 3 01-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 13,947 13,947 Limited 01-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 758 758 04-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 24.23 AUD ord -2,685 -2,685 Limited 04-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.19 AUD ord 967 967 04-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.13 AUD ord -869 -869 04-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.13 AUD ord -234 -234 04-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -3,558 -3,558 04-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -132 -132 SHL page 7 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 05-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.23 AUD ord 1,195 1,195 National Association 05-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.23 AUD ord 1,670 1,670 Limited 05-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.25 AUD ord 9,680 9,680 05-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.25 AUD ord 378 378 05-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.25 AUD ord 452 452 05-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.25 AUD ord 3,936 3,936 (Australia) Limited 05-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 10,032 10,032 05-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 3,408 3,408 05-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 2,796 2,796 05-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -2,568 -2,568 06-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.38 AUD ord 2,010 2,010 06-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.46 AUD ord 12,442 12,442 Limited 06-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.39 AUD ord 36,417 36,417 (Australia) Limited 06-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.36 AUD ord 4,855 4,855 06-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.36 AUD ord -992 -992 06-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.36 AUD ord 6,286 6,286 (Australia) Limited 06-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 544 544 06-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 9,570 9,570 06-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -2,372 -2,372 06-Mar-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -3 -3 06-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -342 -342 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.60 AUD ord 5,544 5,544 07-Mar-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt buy 24.53 AUD ord 1,038 1,038 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.53 AUD ord 2,230 2,230 National Association 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.53 AUD ord 1,228 1,228 Limited 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.53 AUD ord 1,828 1,828 National Association 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.53 AUD ord 2,350 2,350 National Association 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.55 AUD ord 790 790 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.55 AUD ord 2,435 2,435 Limited 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.55 AUD ord 12,341 12,341 National Association 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.55 AUD ord 371 371 (Australia) Limited 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,816 6,816 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -3,832 -3,832 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,688 6,688 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -11,556 -11,556 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -13,947 -13,947 Limited 07-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -2,829 -2,829 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.09 AUD ord 1,066 1,066 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.09 AUD ord 542 542 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.09 AUD ord -5,874 -5,874 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.09 AUD ord 62 62 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.09 AUD ord -6,937 -6,937 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.09 AUD ord 738 738 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.09 AUD ord 360 360 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.09 AUD ord -468 -468 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 24.09 AUD ord -2,522 -2,522 (Australia) Limited 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,270 6,270 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -3,852 -3,852 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 3,408 3,408 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 804 804 08-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -455 -455 11-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.18 AUD ord -5,868 -5,868 11-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.18 AUD ord -2,934 -2,934 11-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.18 AUD ord 672 672 SHL page 8 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 11-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.18 AUD ord 542 542 11-Mar-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt sell 24.18 AUD ord -445 -445 Limited 11-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.18 AUD ord 8,496 8,496 (Australia) Limited 11-Mar-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt sell 24.18 AUD ord -437 -437 Limited 11-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,688 6,688 11-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,816 6,816 11-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -255 -255 12-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 24.20 AUD ord -22,362 -22,362 (Australia) Limited 12-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.15 AUD ord 545 545 12-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.15 AUD ord 1,066 1,066 12-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.15 AUD ord 1,148 1,148 12-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.15 AUD ord -3,254 -3,254 National Association 12-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 8,250 8,250 12-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 385,377 385,377 12-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 3,838 3,838 Limited 12-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -1,407 -1,407 13-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 24.37 AUD ord 653 653 13-Mar-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt buy 24.27 AUD ord 11,515 11,515 MANAGEMENT, INC. 13-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 24.21 AUD ord -2,177 -2,177 Limited 13-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 24.26 AUD ord -41,463 -41,463 (Australia) Limited 13-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.37 AUD ord 1,053 1,053 13-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.37 AUD ord 810 810 13-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.37 AUD ord 672 672 13-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.37 AUD ord 5,530 5,530 Limited 13-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 1,320 1,320 13-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 3,842 3,842 13-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -3,838 -3,838 Limited 13-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 981 981 14-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 24.29 AUD ord -5,770 -5,770 Limited 14-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.41 AUD ord 1,344 1,344 14-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.41 AUD ord 410 410 14-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.41 AUD ord 49,678 49,678 National Association 14-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -166,084 -166,084 14-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -321 -321 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 320 320 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.52 AUD ord -585 -585 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 1,346 1,346 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 2,692 2,692 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 545 545 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 24.52 AUD ord -315 -315 Limited 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 24.52 AUD ord -11,907 -11,907 Limited 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 24.52 AUD ord -345 -345 (Australia) Limited 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 24.52 AUD ord -949 -949 Limited 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 1,402 1,402 (Australia) Limited 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 2,692 2,692 (Australia) Limited 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 24.52 AUD ord -35,720 -35,720 Limited 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 24.52 AUD ord -1,036 -1,036 (Australia) Limited SHL page 9 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 1,521 1,521 National Association 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 3,318 3,318 National Association 15-Mar-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 3,491 3,491 MANAGEMENT, INC. 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.52 AUD ord 3,327 3,327 (Australia) Limited 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -23,720 -23,720 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 18,150 18,150 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -5,778 -5,778 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -1 -1 15-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -148 -148 18-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.40 AUD ord 1,090 1,090 18-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -560 -560 18-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 2,816 2,816 18-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -9,488 -9,488 18-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 1 1 18-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 1,979 1,979 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 24.31 AUD ord 715 715 19-Mar-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.31 AUD ord -6,653 -6,653 MANAGEMENT, INC. 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.24 AUD ord 5,250 5,250 (Australia) Limited 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.24 AUD ord -2,540 -2,540 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.24 AUD ord 240 240 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.24 AUD ord 1,342 1,342 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.24 AUD ord 545 545 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.24 AUD ord 1,990 1,990 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.24 AUD ord -17,503 -17,503 National Association 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 24.24 AUD ord -3,498 -3,498 (Australia) Limited 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -280 -280 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 1,560 1,560 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -103,010 -103,010 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 325,352 325,352 Limited 19-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -352 -352 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 24.27 AUD ord 683 683 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.62 AUD ord 1,562 1,562 (Australia) Limited 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 24.66 AUD ord -185 -185 Limited 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 24.65 AUD ord -3,777 -3,777 (Australia) Limited 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.59 AUD ord 996 996 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.60 AUD ord 560 560 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -16,604 -16,604 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 13,200 13,200 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -1,916 -1,916 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord -6,040 -6,040 National Association 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -1 -1 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -325,352 -325,352 Limited 20-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -2,429 -2,429 21-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.64 AUD ord 720 720 21-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.64 AUD ord 436 436 21-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -24,455 -24,455 21-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 844 844 22-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.78 AUD ord 790 790 22-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.63 AUD ord 363 363 22-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -4,744 -4,744 22-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 10,032 10,032 22-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -6,688 -6,688 SHL page 10 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 22-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -1,916 -1,916 22-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 704 704 22-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 450 450 25-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.50 AUD ord 686 686 25-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.50 AUD ord 2,982 2,982 25-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.50 AUD ord 190 190 25-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.50 AUD ord 8,151 8,151 National Association 25-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 101 101 25-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 11,880 11,880 25-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 4,290 4,290 25-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 547,025 547,025 25-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 521 521 26-Mar-19 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. on mkt buy 24.30 AUD ord 247 247 26-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.30 AUD ord -2,830 -2,830 National Association 26-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.30 AUD ord 4,943 4,943 26-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -547,025 -547,025 26-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 545,580 545,580 Limited 26-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -245 -245 27-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.18 AUD ord 9,042 9,042 (Australia) Limited 27-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.18 AUD ord 380 380 27-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.18 AUD ord -2,126 -2,126 National Association 27-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord 2,256 2,256 National Association 27-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord -2,256 -2,256 National Association 27-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -1,943 -1,943 27-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -10,676 -10,676 27-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -1,405 -1,405 Limited 27-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -1,078 -1,078 28-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 24.05 AUD ord -1,946 -1,946 Limited 28-Mar-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia on mkt sell 24.24 AUD ord -17,658 -17,658 Limited 28-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.29 AUD ord 992 992 28-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.20 AUD ord 2,976 2,976 28-Mar-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 24.29 AUD ord 1,847 1,847 Limited 28-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.29 AUD ord 366 366 28-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.29 AUD ord 674 674 28-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 280 280 28-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -4,585 -4,585 28-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -539,546 -539,546 Limited 28-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -5,140 -5,140 29-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.58 AUD ord 640 640 National Association 29-Mar-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.56 AUD ord 549 549 29-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.56 AUD ord 29,715 29,715 National Association 29-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.56 AUD ord -62,119 -62,119 National Association 29-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.56 AUD ord 7,841 7,841 (Australia) Limited 29-Mar-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.56 AUD ord 3,203 3,203 National Association 29-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -2,288 -2,288 29-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 2,080 2,080 29-Mar-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 840 840 29-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -4,629 -4,629 Limited 29-Mar-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -1,305 -1,305 SHL page 11 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 01-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.65 AUD ord 989 989 01-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.65 AUD ord 1,978 1,978 01-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.65 AUD ord -5,064 -5,064 01-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.65 AUD ord -460 -460 01-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.65 AUD ord 1,098 1,098 01-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.65 AUD ord 20,526 20,526 National Association 01-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.65 AUD ord 5,724 5,724 01-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.65 AUD ord 7,531 7,531 National Association 01-Apr-19 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. on mkt buy 24.65 AUD ord 780 780 01-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 603 603 01-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -1,684 -1,684 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 993 993 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 990 990 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 549 549 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.49 AUD ord -8,896 -8,896 National Association 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 380 380 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 1,230 1,230 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 532 532 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 1,204 1,204 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 930 930 National Association 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 1,040 1,040 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 4,224 4,224 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 362,305 362,305 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -14,239 -14,239 02-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -596 -596 03-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.79 AUD ord 9,603 9,603 (Australia) Limited 03-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.80 AUD ord 6,068 6,068 (Australia) Limited 03-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.82 AUD ord 2,625 2,625 (Australia) Limited 03-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.82 AUD ord -8,775 -8,775 03-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.82 AUD ord 240 240 03-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.82 AUD ord 4,181 4,181 (Australia) Limited 03-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 560 560 03-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -4,744 -4,744 03-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 5,829 5,829 03-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -2,657 -2,657 03-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 1,056 1,056 04-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.72 AUD ord 4,200 4,200 (Australia) Limited 04-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.72 AUD ord 2,164 2,164 National Association 04-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.72 AUD ord 1,219 1,219 (Australia) Limited 04-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.72 AUD ord 2,027 2,027 (Australia) Limited 04-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.72 AUD ord 2,174 2,174 (Australia) Limited 04-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord 9,691 9,691 National Association 04-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -112,638 -112,638 04-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 401,545 401,545 04-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -2,474 -2,474 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.53 AUD ord 160 160 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.53 AUD ord -154 -154 05-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt buy 24.53 AUD ord 419 419 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.53 AUD ord 65,951 65,951 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.53 AUD ord 10,836 10,836 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -26,994 -26,994 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -4,908 -4,908 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 5,829 5,829 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 7,772 7,772 SHL page 12 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada in specie n/a AUD ord 17,845 17,845 Limited 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -212,584 -212,584 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -467,714 -467,714 05-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -112 -112 08-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.88 AUD ord 1,104 1,104 08-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.88 AUD ord 2,934 2,934 08-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 1,248 1,248 08-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -13,497 -13,497 08-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 11,550 11,550 08-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -34,426 -34,426 08-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 362,816 362,816 08-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -1,234 -1,234 09-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 24.72 AUD ord -1,650 -1,650 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.72 AUD ord -1,208 -1,208 National Association 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.72 AUD ord -2,063 -2,063 National Association 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt sell 24.72 AUD ord -2,472 -2,472 Limited 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.72 AUD ord -4,578 -4,578 National Association 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.74 AUD ord 1,575 1,575 (Australia) Limited 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.74 AUD ord 705 705 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.74 AUD ord 553 553 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.74 AUD ord 677 677 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.74 AUD ord 6,283 6,283 09-Apr-19 BlackRock International Limited on mkt sell 24.74 AUD ord -9,483 -9,483 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.74 AUD ord 3,593 3,593 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -35,152 -35,152 09-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -1,495 -1,495 10-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord 22,082 22,082 National Association 10-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.75 AUD ord 1,500 1,500 (Australia) Limited 10-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.76 AUD ord 674 674 10-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.76 AUD ord -3,960 -3,960 10-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.76 AUD ord -674 -674 10-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.76 AUD ord -1,659 -1,659 10-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 24.76 AUD ord -7,616 -7,616 Limited 10-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 202 202 10-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -327,664 -327,664 10-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -914 -914 11-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -1,257 -1,257 MANAGEMENT, INC. 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -340 -340 11-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -1,318 -1,318 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -311 -311 National Association 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -627 -627 National Association 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -23,827 -23,827 National Association 11-Apr-19 BlackRock International Limited on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -832 -832 11-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -2,108 -2,108 MANAGEMENT, INC. 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 24.60 AUD ord 714 714 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -1,860 -1,860 Limited 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -1,888 -1,888 11-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -870 -870 MANAGEMENT, INC. 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -325 -325 National Association SHL page 13 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.64 AUD ord -2,331 -2,331 National Association 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.69 AUD ord -989 -989 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.69 AUD ord -122 -122 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.69 AUD ord 9,288 9,288 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -840 -840 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 3,442 3,442 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,740 6,740 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 9,780 9,780 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 17,210 17,210 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 192,146 192,146 11-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -2,293 -2,293 12-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 24.57 AUD ord -141,053 -141,053 12-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 24.69 AUD ord -6,432 -6,432 12-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.57 AUD ord 674 674 12-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.57 AUD ord 5,654 5,654 12-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.57 AUD ord 7,416 7,416 National Association 12-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 9,570 9,570 12-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -11,043 -11,043 12-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 23 23 12-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 16,010 16,010 12-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -192,146 -192,146 12-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 15,268 15,268 MANAGEMENT, INC. 12-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 48,360 48,360 12-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 88,437 88,437 Limited 12-Apr-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 9,248 9,248 Limited 12-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -14 -14 15-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 24.41 AUD ord -134,620 -134,620 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 2,826 2,826 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.49 AUD ord -1,978 -1,978 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.49 AUD ord -1,656 -1,656 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 453 453 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.49 AUD ord -345 -345 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 12,480 12,480 National Association 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 24.49 AUD ord 519 519 (Australia) Limited 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,884 6,884 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord -5,190 -5,190 National Association 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) in specie n/a AUD ord -2,567 -2,567 Limited 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) in specie n/a AUD ord 2,567 2,567 Limited 15-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -23 -23 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -16,010 -16,010 15-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -15,268 -15,268 MANAGEMENT, INC. 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -48,360 -48,360 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -88,437 -88,437 Limited 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -9,248 -9,248 Limited 15-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -588 -588 16-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 24.81 AUD ord -2,059 -2,059 16-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 24.81 AUD ord -779 -779 16-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.81 AUD ord -4,443 -4,443 National Association 16-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.81 AUD ord -1,824 -1,824 National Association 16-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.86 AUD ord 674 674 16-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 13,240 13,240 16-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 3,442 3,442 SHL page 14 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 16-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 12,836 12,836 16-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 904 904 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 24.67 AUD ord -1,562 -1,562 (Australia) Limited 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.66 AUD ord 385 385 National Association 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.66 AUD ord 265 265 National Association 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.66 AUD ord 273 273 National Association 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 24.77 AUD ord -800 -800 Limited 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.66 AUD ord 4,700 4,700 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.66 AUD ord 1,880 1,880 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 24.66 AUD ord -348 -348 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.66 AUD ord 543 543 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.66 AUD ord 1,006 1,006 National Association 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 6,740 6,740 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 8,277 8,277 17-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 799 799 18-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 24.44 AUD ord -1,804 -1,804 18-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.44 AUD ord -1,319 -1,319 MANAGEMENT, INC. 18-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 24.38 AUD ord -1,071 -1,071 18-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.43 AUD ord -261 -261 National Association 18-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.44 AUD ord -214 -214 National Association 18-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 24.41 AUD ord 705 705 18-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.41 AUD ord 3,493 3,493 National Association 18-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.41 AUD ord -1,518 -1,518 MANAGEMENT, INC. 18-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 352 352 19-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -1 -1 19-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 24 24 22-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -13,691 -13,691 22-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -362 -362 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management in specie n/a AUD ord 111,260 111,260 (Australia) Limited 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.55 AUD ord -437 -437 National Association 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.55 AUD ord -614 -614 National Association 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.55 AUD ord -2,564 -2,564 National Association 23-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 24.56 AUD ord -2,176 -2,176 23-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.56 AUD ord -7,120 -7,120 MANAGEMENT, INC. 23-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.56 AUD ord -2,517 -2,517 MANAGEMENT, INC. 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.56 AUD ord -6,322 -6,322 National Association 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 24.56 AUD ord -1,341 -1,341 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 24.56 AUD ord -5,096 -5,096 National Association 23-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 24.57 AUD ord -1,066 -1,066 MANAGEMENT, INC. 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.60 AUD ord 7,780 7,780 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 24.60 AUD ord 11,966 11,966 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.60 AUD ord 2,208 2,208 National Association 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 24.60 AUD ord 4,000 4,000 National Association 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -280 -280 SHL page 15 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 2,080 2,080 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 3,520 3,520 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -77 -77 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 447,746 447,746 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management in specie n/a AUD ord -5,099 -5,099 (Australia) Limited 23-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -905 -905 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 25.32 AUD ord -640 -640 National Association 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 25.32 AUD ord -213 -213 National Association 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 25.34 AUD ord 9,786 9,786 National Association 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 25.34 AUD ord 3,272 3,272 National Association 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 25.34 AUD ord 3,263 3,263 National Association 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 24.90 AUD ord 10,876 10,876 Limited 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt sell 25.32 AUD ord -5,863 -5,863 (Australia) Limited 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 25.48 AUD ord 4,192 4,192 (Australia) Limited 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 25.48 AUD ord 63,077 63,077 National Association 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt buy 25.48 AUD ord 3,115 3,115 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 25.48 AUD ord 27,901 27,901 (Australia) Limited 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 25.48 AUD ord 4,231 4,231 National Association 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 25.48 AUD ord 3,911 3,911 (Australia) Limited 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 25.48 AUD ord 480 480 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 25.48 AUD ord 400 400 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 25.48 AUD ord 400 400 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 1,352 1,352 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 14,028 14,028 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -1,012 -1,012 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 368 368 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 57,960 57,960 24-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -2,217 -2,217 25-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -13,504 -13,504 25-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 355 355 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 25.71 AUD ord -356 -356 National Association 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 25.75 AUD ord -7,042 -7,042 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 25.75 AUD ord 225 225 Limited 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC on mkt sell 25.71 AUD ord -1,534 -1,534 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 25.75 AUD ord 2,823 2,823 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 25.75 AUD ord 567 567 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 25.75 AUD ord 729 729 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Asset Management Canada on mkt buy 25.75 AUD ord 1,620 1,620 Limited 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 25.75 AUD ord -61,023 -61,023 National Association 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt buy 25.75 AUD ord 22,756 22,756 Limited 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -560 -560 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 10,688 10,688 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 11,830 11,830 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -3,912 -3,912 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -45,657 -45,657 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 39,045 39,045 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 4,365 4,365 Limited SHL page 16 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 26-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -503 -503 29-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 25.81 AUD ord -114 -114 National Association 29-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 269,719 269,719 29-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -4,365 -4,365 Limited 29-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 2,455 2,455 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia on mkt buy 25.59 AUD ord 1,832 1,832 Limited 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 25.64 AUD ord -482 -482 National Association 30-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 25.64 AUD ord -465 -465 MANAGEMENT, INC. 30-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 25.64 AUD ord -8,757 -8,757 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 25.64 AUD ord -1,000 -1,000 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 25.64 AUD ord -2,184 -2,184 National Association 30-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 25.64 AUD ord -4,575 -4,575 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 25.64 AUD ord -44 -44 National Association 30-Apr-19 BlackRock International Limited on mkt sell 25.64 AUD ord -535 -535 30-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 25.64 AUD ord -1,896 -1,896 MANAGEMENT, INC. 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 25.64 AUD ord -804 -804 National Association 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 25.64 AUD ord -2,423 -2,423 National Association 30-Apr-19 BLACKROCK FINANCIAL on mkt sell 25.66 AUD ord -169 -169 MANAGEMENT, INC. 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 25.65 AUD ord 2,096 2,096 (Australia) Limited 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 25.65 AUD ord 2,823 2,823 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 25.65 AUD ord 675 675 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt sell 25.65 AUD ord -10,579 -10,579 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 25.65 AUD ord 7,815 7,815 30-Apr-19 BLACKROCK ADVISORS, LLC on mkt sell 25.65 AUD ord -2,129 -2,129 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 1,956 1,956 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 14,784 14,784 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, in specie n/a AUD ord 3,382 3,382 National Association 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -619,258 -619,258 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 65,176 65,176 Limited 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 856 856 Limited 30-Apr-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -357 -357 01-May-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 25.86 AUD ord -121 -121 National Association 01-May-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 25.95 AUD ord 22,201 22,201 (Australia) Limited 01-May-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited on mkt buy 25.97 AUD ord 486 486 01-May-19 BlackRock Investment Management on mkt buy 25.97 AUD ord 6,076 6,076 (Australia) Limited 01-May-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord 21,516 21,516 01-May-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 26 26 Limited 01-May-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -26 -26 Limited 01-May-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -962 -962 02-May-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors on mkt buy 26.07 AUD ord 3,676 3,676 02-May-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt sell 26.05 AUD ord -2,820 -2,820 National Association 02-May-19 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -181,708 -181,708 02-May-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 335 335 Limited 02-May-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -335 -335 Limited 02-May-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 109 109 SHL page 17 of 95 Person whose relevant interest Nature of change (6) / Class and number of Person's Date of Change Consideration given in relation to CCY votes changed securities affected change (7) affected 03-May-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 26.27 AUD ord 19,648 19,648 National Association 03-May-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 26.27 AUD ord 4,157 4,157 National Association 03-May-19 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, on mkt buy 26.27 AUD ord 4,130 4,130 National Association 03-May-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) on mkt sell 26.22 AUD ord -3,248 -3,248 Limited 03-May-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia on mkt buy 26.26 AUD ord 6,035 6,035 Limited 03-May-19 BlackRock Fund Advisors in specie n/a AUD ord -1,120 -1,120 03-May-19 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) collateral transfer n/a AUD ord -34 -34 Limited 03-May-19 BlackRock Asset Management North Asia collateral transfer n/a AUD ord 34 34 Limited 03-May-19 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC in specie n/a USD ADR 1:1 -2,780 -2,780