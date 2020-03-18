Sonic Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Log in
03/18/2020 | 09:38pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN

24 004 196 909

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Louis James Panaccio

Date of last notice

12 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic

(including registered holder)

Healthcare Limited held via Tercus Pty Ltd

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

Panaccio Super Fund A/C

interest.

Date of change

13 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

6,026 fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic

Healthcare Limited

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic

Healthcare Limited

Number acquired

1,000 fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic

Healthcare Limited

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$26.00 per share

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

7,026 fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic

Healthcare Limited

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

On-market purchase.

Example: on‐market trade, off‐market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy‐back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 01:37:02 UTC
