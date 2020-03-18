Sonic Healthcare : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

ABN 24 004 196 909

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Louis James Panaccio Date of last notice 12 February 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic (including registered holder) Healthcare Limited held via Tercus Pty Ltd Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant Panaccio Super Fund A/C interest. Date of change 13 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 6,026 fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited Class Fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited Number acquired 1,000 fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $26.00 per share Note: If consideration is non‐cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 7,026 fully paid ordinary shares in Sonic Healthcare Limited