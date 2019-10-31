Sonic Healthcare : Corporate Responsibility Report 2019 Opens in a new Window

Developing and sustaining a strong corporate culture generates obvious benefits for organisations - financial, operational and social. It creates a shared sense of purpose and contributes to employee wellbeing and satisfaction.

Sonic Healthcare's corporate culture is predicated on a deep understanding of the importance of medicine, and the privilege that all staff feel in helping to deliver the highest quality healthcare.

From our earliest days as an emerging healthcare provider, we sought to codify how we wished to behave as an organisation, both in terms of how we wish to treat our fellow staff members, as well as how we wish to be perceived by stakeholders outside of our company. We achieved the former by asking the people who knew us best - our staff - surveying them to distil the essence of our code of conduct into five different statements that became known as Sonic's Core Values. These values include demonstrating responsibility, treating each other with respect and honesty, and maintaining confidentiality.

Sonic's core values are supported by our Foundation Principles, a set of overarching guidelines designed to provide staff with a clear understanding of the interaction between Sonic's people and its external customers - primarily patients, doctors and healthcare organisations. These principles, which include operational excellence and company conscience, provide the foundations for our culture of Medical Leadership.

Medical Leadership has become the defining element of Sonic Healthcare's culture. The belief that a healthcare company is best run by leaders with a deep understanding of the medical profession has proven to be the cornerstone of our growth and success as a company. It has also served to attract and retain some of the leading practitioners in the field, with the tenure of Sonic's staff, particularly at senior level, outstripping industry averages.