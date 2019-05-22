Sonic Healthcare : Details of Company Address Opens in a new Window

23 May 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

CHANGE OF ADDRESS

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX: SHL;

ADR: SKHHY) advises that its registered office and principal administrative office address will change, effective 24 May 2019 to:

Level 22, Grosvenor Place

225 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Sonic's telephone and facsimile numbers will remain unchanged.

The Sonic Global Office team will relocate from its current Macquarie Park location to the new Sydney CBD address on the same date.

Yours sincerely,

Paul Alexander

Company Secretary

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED ABN 24 004 196 909 ∙ 14 GIFFNOCK AVENUE ∙ MACQUARIE PARK ∙ NSW 2113 ∙ AUSTRALIA

LOCKED BAG 145 ∙ NORTH RYDE ∙ NSW 1670 ∙ TELEPHONE+61 2 9855 5444 ∙ FACSIMILE +61 2 9878 5066