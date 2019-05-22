Sonic Healthcare : Details of Company Address Opens in a new Window

23 May 2019
CHANGE OF ADDRESS
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX: SHL;
ADR: SKHHY) advises that its registered office and principal administrative office address will change, effective 24 May 2019 to:
Level 22, Grosvenor Place
225 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Sonic's telephone and facsimile numbers will remain unchanged.
The Sonic Global Office team will relocate from its current Macquarie Park location to the new Sydney CBD address on the same date.
