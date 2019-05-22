Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sonic Healthcare Limited    SHL   AU000000SHL7

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 05/22
26.47 AUD   +0.30%
07:43pSONIC HEALTHCARE : Details of Company Address Opens in a new Window
PU
05/09SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
04/16SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonic Healthcare : Details of Company Address Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 07:43pm EDT

23 May 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

CHANGE OF ADDRESS

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.14, Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX: SHL;

ADR: SKHHY) advises that its registered office and principal administrative office address will change, effective 24 May 2019 to:

Level 22, Grosvenor Place

225 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Sonic's telephone and facsimile numbers will remain unchanged.

The Sonic Global Office team will relocate from its current Macquarie Park location to the new Sydney CBD address on the same date.

Yours sincerely,

Paul Alexander

Company Secretary

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED ABN 24 004 196 909 14 GIFFNOCK AVENUE MACQUARIE PARK NSW 2113 AUSTRALIA

LOCKED BAG 145 NORTH RYDE NSW 1670 TELEPHONE+61 2 9855 5444 FACSIMILE +61 2 9878 5066

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2019 23:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
07:43pSONIC HEALTHCARE : Details of Company Address Opens in a new Window
PU
05/09SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
04/30SONIC HEALTHCARE : Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, D.I.Khan, Malakand
AQ
04/16SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
03/08SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/05SONIC HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
02/21SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
02/20SONIC HEALTHCARE : Morgans rates SHL as Add
AQ
02/19SONIC HEALTHCARE : Media Release Half Year Results to 31 December 2018 Opens in ..
PU
02/19SONIC HEALTHCARE : Dividend/Distribution - SHL Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 170 M
EBIT 2019 782 M
Net income 2019 512 M
Debt 2019 2 412 M
Yield 2019 3,19%
P/E ratio 2019 22,79
P/E ratio 2020 21,00
EV / Sales 2019 2,41x
EV / Sales 2020 2,19x
Capitalization 12 463 M
Chart SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sonic Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,2  AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Stephen Goldschmidt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark R. Compton Chairman
Christopher David Wilks CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Louis James Panaccio Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip J. Dubois Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED19.36%8 567
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GRP CO LTD49.69%2 226
NEOGENOMICS, INC.73.20%2 211
FLEURY-1.11%1 489
DR. LAL PATHLABS LTD18.30%1 286
BML INC15.26%1 245
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About