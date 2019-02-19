Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sonic Healthcare Limited    SHL   AU000000SHL7

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonic Healthcare : Dividend/Distribution - SHL Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 06:04pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

SHL - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 20, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.33000000

Ex Date

Friday March 8, 2019

Record Date

Monday March 11, 2019

Payment Date

Tuesday March 26, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code

SHL

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday February 20, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

SHL

Registration Number

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Monday March 11, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Friday March 8, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Tuesday March 26, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.33000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

No

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.33000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 20.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.06600000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.26400000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 5 - Further information

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

No

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 80.0000 %

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 23:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
06:04pSONIC HEALTHCARE : Media Release Half Year Results to 31 December 2018 Opens in ..
PU
06:04pSONIC HEALTHCARE : Dividend/Distribution - SHL Opens in a new Window
PU
06:04pSONIC HEALTHCARE : CEO Presentation Half Year Results to 31 December 2018 Opens ..
PU
06:04pSONIC HEALTHCARE : Half Yearly Report and Accounts Opens in a new Window
PU
02/11SONIC HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
02/11SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
02/05SONIC HEALTHCARE : Share Purchase Plan Closed Opens in a new Window
PU
01/30SONIC HEALTHCARE : Settlement of Aurora Diagnostics (USA) Acquisition Opens in a..
PU
2018SONIC HEALTHCARE : opens Share Purchase Plan Opens in a new Window
PU
2018SONIC HEALTHCARE : Section 708(5)(e) Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 151 M
EBIT 2019 789 M
Net income 2019 517 M
Debt 2019 2 380 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 20,25
P/E ratio 2020 18,74
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Capitalization 11 205 M
Chart SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sonic Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,6  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Stephen Goldschmidt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark R. Compton Chairman
Christopher David Wilks CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Louis James Panaccio Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip J. Dubois Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED6.97%7 971
FLEURY7.38%1 771
NEOGENOMICS, INC.39.89%1 649
BML INC24.64%1 378
DR. LAL PATHLABS LTD13.78%1 191
RADNET INC.39.82%695
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.