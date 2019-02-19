Sonic Healthcare : Half Yearly Report and Accounts Opens in a new Window

Sonic Healthcare Limited

ABN 24 004 196 909

ASX APPENDIX 4D AND HALF YEAR REPORT - 31 DECEMBER 2018

Lodged with the ASX under Listing Rule 4.2A

This information should be read in conjunction with the 2018 Annual Report.

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

Six months

Financial Results $'000

ended

31.12.18

Revenue from ordinary activities

2,900,929

Profit after tax from ordinary activities attributable to members

Dividends

Cents per share

Interim dividend

Interim dividend franked amount per security

Statutory % Change 8.5% 222,979 (2.4)% 2019 2018 % Change 33¢ 32¢ 3.1% 6.60¢ 6.40¢ 3.1%

The record date for determining entitlements to the interim dividend will be 11 March 2019. The interim dividend will be paid on 26 March 2019. The 2019 interim dividend includes no conduit foreign income. The Company's Dividend Reinvestment has been suspended for this dividend.

$'000

Six months ended 31.12.18 Constant Currency*Six months ended 31.12.18 Statutory

% Change 31.12.18

Six months ended 31.12.17

Constant Currency v 31.12.17

31.12.18 Statutory v 31.12.17

Revenue before impact of new accounting standard (AASB 15)

2,805,158

2,905,391

Impact of new accounting standard (AASB 15)

(4,462)

(4,462)

2,672,703 5.0% 8.7% -

Revenue

2,800,696

2,900,929

2,672,703 4.8% 8.5%

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and intangibles amortisation (EBITDA) pre non-recurring restructure and acquisition costs and new accounting standard impact (Underlying EBITDA)

466,623

484,900

451,097 3.4% 7.5%

Impact of new accounting standard (AASB 15) Non-recurring restructure and acquisition costs

(4,462)

(4,462)

-

(8,786)

(9,216)

(5,840)

EBITDA

453,375

471,222

445,257 5.8%

Depreciation and lease amortisation

(97,635)

(100,801)

(94,134) 3.7%

Earnings before interest, tax and intangibles amortisation (EBITA)

355,740

370,421

351,123

Amortisation of intangibles Net interest expense

(29,560) (30,596) (31,533) (6.3)%

(37,241) (39,960) (36,484) 2.1% Income tax attributable to operating profit Net (profit) attributable to minority interests

(70,139) (71,939) (48,209) 45.5%

(4,771)

(4,947) (6,347)

Net profit attributable to Sonic shareholders

214,029

222,979

228,550 (2.4)%

One-off US net tax benefit

Net profit excluding US net tax benefit

- 214,029

Cash generated from operations

- 222,979 368,504

(20,009)

208,541 2.6% 6.9%

352,163 4.6%

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share (cents per share) Diluted earnings per share (cents per share) Diluted EPS excluding one-off US net tax benefit (cents per share)

50.0 49.8 49.8

52.1 54.3 51.9 54.1

51.9 49.4 0.8% 5.1%

* For an explanation of "Constant Currency" refer to 2(a) in the Commentary on Results.

An explanation of the figures reported above is provided in the following pages of this report.

COMMENTARY ON RESULTS

For the half year ended 31 December 2018

1. Summary

 On track after seven months of trading to achieve full year earnings guidance issued in August 2018 (3-5% underlying EBITDA growth, Constant Currency).

 Full-year earnings guidance upgraded to 6-8% underlying EBITDA growth (Constant Currency) to incorporate Aurora Diagnostics acquisition.

 Underlying EBITDA growth: 7% (to A$485 million) actual currency; 3.4% Constant Currency.

 Revenue growth of 9% to A$2.9 billion.

 Solid organic revenue growth of ~4.5% (Constant Currency).

 Net profit growth of 7% to A$223 million (growth adjusted for A$20 million one-off tax gain in previous year).

 Earnings per share growth of 5% to 51.9 cents (growth adjusted for one-off tax gain in previous year).

 Cash generated from operations growth of 5% to A$369 million (101% conversion of EBITDA to cash flow).

 Strong performance in US, Australian and Swiss laboratory operations.

 Strategic acquisition of Aurora Diagnostics (completed January 2019) to augment future growth, funded by well-supported A$928 million equity raising.

 Progressive dividend policy maintained (increase of 1 cent (3.1%) to 33 cents for the FY 2019 Interim Dividend).

 Sonic's Medical Leadership culture, global leadership team, reputation, modern infrastructure and industry dynamics position the Company for strong, ongoing growth. 2. Explanation of results

(a) Constant currency

As a result of Sonic's expanding operations outside of Australia, Sonic is increasingly exposed to currency exchange rate translation risk i.e. the risk that Sonic's offshore earnings and assets fluctuate when reported in AUD.

The average currency exchange rates for the six months to 31 December 2018 for the Australian dollar ("A$", "AUD" or "$") versus the currencies of Sonic's offshore earnings varied from those in the comparative period, impacting Sonic's AUD reported earnings ("Statutory" earnings). The underlying earnings in foreign currency are not affected.

As in prior periods, in addition to the statutory disclosures, Sonic's results for the half year have also been presented on a "Constant Currency" basis (i.e. using the same exchange rates to convert the current period foreign earnings into AUD as applied in the comparative period, being the average rates for that period). This facilitates comparability of the Group's performance, by providing a view on the underlying business performance without distortion caused by exchange rate volatility, so that an assessment can be made of the growth in earnings in local currencies. Constant Currency reporting also allows comparison to the guidance Sonic provides to the market about its prospective earnings.

In preparing the Constant Currency reporting, the foreign currency elements of each line item in the Income Statement (including net interest expense and tax expense) are restated using the relevant prior period average exchange rate. There is only this one adjustment to each line item so no reconciliation is required.

The average exchange rates used were as follows:

31.12.18 31.12.17 and Statutory Constant Currency AUD/USD 0.7246 0.7795 AUD/EUR 0.6289 0.6623 AUD/GBP 0.5595 0.5913 AUD/CHF 0.7172 0.7595 AUD/NZD 1.0822 1.0926 Page 3 of 27

COMMENTARY ON RESULTS

For the half year ended 31 December 2018

2. Explanation of results (continued)

(a) Constant currency (continued)

To manage currency translation risk Sonic uses "natural" hedging, under which foreign currency assets (businesses) are matched to the extent practicable with same currency debt. Therefore:

 as the AUD value of offshore assets changes with currency movements, so does the AUD value of the debt; and

 as the AUD value of foreign currency EBIT changes with currency movements, so does the AUD value of the foreign currency interest expense.

As Sonic's foreign currency earnings grow, debt is repaid, and interest rates change, the natural hedges have only a partial effect, so AUD reported earnings do fluctuate. Sonic believes it is inappropriate to hedge translation risk (a non-cash risk) with real cash hedging instruments.

(b) Revenue

Revenue breakdown Six months AUD M Six months ended Growth ended % of 31.12.18 Six months 31.12.18 31.12.18 31.12.18 Constant ended Constant Statutory Statutory Currency 31.12.17 Currency Revenue Revenue Revenue Revenue v 31.12.17 Laboratory - Australia 717 25% 717 679 5.6% Laboratory - US 617 21% 573 540 6.1% Laboratory - Europe 1,084 37% 1,027 982 4.6% Laboratory - NZ 17 1% 17 13 30.8% Imaging - Australia 247 9% 247 234 5.6% Other 217 7% 218 223 (2.2)% Revenue excluding interest income 2,899 100% 2,799 2,671 4.8%

Total revenue growth for the half year was 9%. Group organic revenue growth was ~4.5% at Constant Currency exchange rates (i.e. applying the average rates for the six months ended 31.12.17 to the current period results).

The Laboratory division achieved revenue growth of 10% in the half year, including ~5% organic revenue growth (Constant Currency).

Sonic's Australian Laboratory organic revenue growth of ~6% was strong, and included revenue from the National Bowel Screening contract won by Sonic effective 1 January 2018.

US organic revenue growth was very strong at ~8% on a Constant Currency basis. Total US revenue was reduced by ~A$13M as Sonic merged its US Mid-west division into its joint venture with ProMedica Health System, Inc. on 1 September 2018. US revenue was also impacted by Medicare ('PAMA') fee cuts effective from 1 January 2018. Further PAMA cuts from 1 January 2019 present a relatively minor headwind for calendar 2019.

Within Europe, Sonic's UK operations achieved organic growth of ~9% (Constant Currency), enhanced by the Barnet/Chase Farm NHS hospital laboratory outsource contract which commenced in October 2017. German and Belgian organic growth was flat, impacted by the European heatwave over the summer months. German revenue was also impacted by regulatory changes to referrer 'bonus' calculations relating to the EBM fee system. These were partially offset by selective fee quota increases. German growth was enhanced by the acquisition of Pathology Trier in July 2018. Swiss organic growth was 5% (Constant Currency).

Imaging organic revenue growth was as expected at ~6%.

Organic revenue growth for Sonic Clinical Services ("SCS"), Sonic's medical centre and occupational health businesses (the major components of the Other segment, which also includes Sonic's laboratory automation development subsidiary, GLP Systems, and other minor operations), was flat, impacted by weaker market conditions, including the lower incidence of flu this season. SCS's current period revenue was also reduced by A$4.5M due to the new (effective 1 July 2018) accounting standard AASB 15.

COMMENTARY ON RESULTS

For the half year ended 31 December 2018

2. Explanation of results (continued)

(c) EBITDA

Underlying EBITDA grew 7% or 3.4% on a Constant Currency basis. The non-recurring costs of $9M related to acquisitions, restructuring and laboratory relocations which occurred in the half year.

Current period EBITDA was reduced by $A4.5M due to the impact of the new (effective 1 July 2018) accounting standard AASB 15.

EBITDA growth in the Laboratory division was enhanced by the Pathology Trier acquisition in Germany. The US, Australian and Swiss laboratory businesses performed particularly strongly. Sonic's Imaging business reported moderate earnings growth following strong growth in the prior year.

Consumables cost increased slightly as a percentage of revenue despite ongoing success with procurement initiatives as a result of changes in mix in Sonic's total business, including expansion in offshore markets where consumables are typically a higher percentage of revenue, and strong growth in tests with relatively higher cost consumables (e.g. the December 2017 transition in Australia from traditional pap smears to HPV testing). Underlying prices generally reduced.

(d) Depreciation and lease amortisation

Depreciation and leased asset amortisation has increased 3.7% on the comparative period (at Constant Currency rates) reflecting the growth of the Company.

(e) Intangibles amortisation

Intangibles amortisation relates to internally developed and purchased software. In the comparative period it also included ~$A4M of amortisation of contract costs (including doctor contracts in SCS), however under the new accounting standard AASB 15 this ceased from 1 July 2018.

(f) Interest expense and debt facilities

Net interest expense has increased 2.1% on the prior year (at Constant Currency rates) as a result of acquisitions completed in July 2018 and increases in USD base rates.

The majority of Sonic's debt is drawn in foreign currencies as "natural" balance sheet hedging of Sonic's offshore operations (see (a) Constant currency above).

Interest rate hedging arrangements are in place in accordance with Sonic's Treasury Policy.

Page 5 of 27