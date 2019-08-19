Sonic Healthcare : Media Release Full Year Results to 30 June 2019 Opens in a new Window

MEDIA RELEASE - 20 AUGUST 2019

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

1. Summary

FY2019 result in line with guidance - underlying EBITDA growth 6.7% (constant currency)

Revenue growth 11.6% to A$6.2 billion

EBITDA growth 13.3% to A$1.1 billion

Net profit growth 15.6% to A$550 million

Final dividend up 4.1% to $0.51 per share (full-year dividend up 3.7% to A$0.84)

Strategic divestment of non-core GLP Systems completed in June 2019

2. Commentary on Results

Sonic Healthcare today reported a statutory net profit for the year to 30 June 2019 of A$550 million, on revenues of A$6.2 billion.

Sonic's CEO, Dr Colin Goldschmidt, said: "Sonic Healthcare has produced another solid financial result in the 2019 financial year, in line with our expectations. Strategically we have taken major steps forward, opening up new pathways for future growth. These steps include expansion in the anatomical pathology markets in the USA and Germany through the acquisitions of Aurora Diagnostics and Pathology Trier respectively, the formation of a hospital laboratory joint venture with ProMedica Health System, Inc. in the mid-west of the USA, winning the cervical screening contract to provide HPV testing for the population of London and positioning ourselves well in the bidding processes for other major National Health Service laboratory contracts in the UK.

We also divested technology platform, GLP Systems, at an attractive valuation, returning approximately $A130 million of cash to Sonic. Sonic has not been a seller of businesses traditionally, however after a decade of adding value to GLP Systems, the point was reached where its future lay more logically with Abbott as a major IVD equipment provider.

The addition of anatomical pathology practices to our clinical laboratories in the USA and Germany presents an exciting opportunity for Sonic. We believe that our Medical Leadership culture and our long-standing experience in the anatomical pathology market in Australia are ideal credentials to enhance and grow our service offerings in the USA and Germany.

Organic revenue growth for the group as a whole in FY 2019 was pleasing at around 4% on a constant currency basis. Sonic's Australian, US and UK laboratory operations and our Imaging division achieved higher organic growth rates, whilst the growth of our German and Belgian operations were impacted this year by regulatory changes. As is usual for Sonic, organic growth was significantly enhanced by acquisitions in the past year, and we continue to work on a rich pipeline of further acquisition, joint venture and contract opportunities to further augment Sonic's growth, strength and expertise as a company.

