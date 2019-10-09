Sonic Healthcare : SHL to raise US$550M of long-term debt funding Opens in a new Window

Log in
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
Sonic Healthcare : SHL to raise US$550M of long-term debt funding

10/09/2019 | 07:11pm EDT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS

10 October 2019

SONIC HEALTHCARE TO RAISE US$550 MILLION OF LONG-TERM DEBT FUNDING

Sonic Healthcare Limited ("Sonic") (ASX: SHL; ADR: SKHHY) is pleased to announce that it has priced US$550 million of notes in the United States private placement market. Closing of the transaction is expected in January 2020, after final investor due diligence and documentation is complete. This timing aligns with the expiry dates of existing USD debt facilities, which will be repaid from the proceeds of the note issue.

US$300 million of the notes will have a 10-year tenor, US$150 million a 12-year tenor, and US$100 million will have a 15-year tenor, significantly lengthening Sonic's debt maturity profile. The weighted average fixed coupon for the notes is 3.07%.

Chris Wilks, Sonic's Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer said "We are delighted with the success of our latest issue into this market. The transaction received strong support from both existing and new investors to Sonic. This market will continue to be an attractive source of funding for Sonic into the future, as we continue our growth strategies."

For further information regarding this announcement please contact:

Chris Wilks

Paul Alexander

CFO and Finance Director

Company Secretary

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Telephone: +61 2 9855 5404

Telephone: +61 2 9855

5404

Email: cdwilks@bigpond.com

Email: pauljalex@bigpond.com

NOT FOR DISRIBUTION OR RELEASE INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act) (U.S. Person)). Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless the securities have been registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration is available.

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED ABN 24 004 196 909 LEVEL 22, GROSVENOR PLACE 225 GEORGE STREET SYDNEY NSW 2000 AUSTRALIA

LOCKED BAG 145 NORTH RYDE NSW 1670 TELEPHONE (02) 98 555 444 FACSIMILE (02) 9878 5066

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 23:10:11 UTC
