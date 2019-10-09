Sonic Healthcare : SHL to raise US$550M of long-term debt funding Opens in a new Window

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS

10 October 2019

SONIC HEALTHCARE TO RAISE US$550 MILLION OF LONG-TERM DEBT FUNDING

Sonic Healthcare Limited ("Sonic") (ASX: SHL; ADR: SKHHY) is pleased to announce that it has priced US$550 million of notes in the United States private placement market. Closing of the transaction is expected in January 2020, after final investor due diligence and documentation is complete. This timing aligns with the expiry dates of existing USD debt facilities, which will be repaid from the proceeds of the note issue.

US$300 million of the notes will have a 10-year tenor, US$150 million a 12-year tenor, and US$100 million will have a 15-year tenor, significantly lengthening Sonic's debt maturity profile. The weighted average fixed coupon for the notes is 3.07%.

Chris Wilks, Sonic's Finance Director and Chief Financial Officer said "We are delighted with the success of our latest issue into this market. The transaction received strong support from both existing and new investors to Sonic. This market will continue to be an attractive source of funding for Sonic into the future, as we continue our growth strategies."

For further information regarding this announcement please contact:

Chris Wilks Paul Alexander CFO and Finance Director Company Secretary Sonic Healthcare Limited Sonic Healthcare Limited Telephone: +61 2 9855 5404 Telephone: +61 2 9855 5404 Email: cdwilks@bigpond.com Email: pauljalex@bigpond.com

NOT FOR DISRIBUTION OR RELEASE INTO THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS

