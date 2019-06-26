Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sonic Healthcare Limited    SHL   AU000000SHL7

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED

(SHL)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/26
27.34 AUD   -0.58%
06:48pSONIC HEALTHCARE : Sale of GLP Systems Opens in a new Window
PU
05/22SONIC HEALTHCARE : Details of Company Address Opens in a new Window
PU
05/09SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonic Healthcare : Sale of GLP Systems Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

27 June 2019

Sonic Healthcare sells its interest in GLP Systems, Germany

Sonic Healthcare Limited ("Sonic") (ASX: SHL ; ADR: SKHHY) is pleased to announce that it has sold its 85% shareholding in GLP Systems GmbH ("GLP"; headquartered in Hamburg, Germany) to Abbott (headquartered in Abbott Park, IL, United States). Abbott has also acquired the remaining 15% interest in GLP.

With the significant assistance of Sonic Healthcare staff and laboratories, GLP has developed a cutting-edge laboratory automation system which has been installed in eight Sonic laboratories in Australia, the UK and Germany, with more planned. GLP's automation solutions have also been installed in third-party laboratories in eight European countries.

Sonic has determined that GLP's potential will be more fully realised in conjunction with a suitable partner in the IVD equipment market, and that GLP is not core to Sonic's business. As a leading global player in this market, Abbott is the ideal partner for GLP, its customers and team of 70 staff.

The sale of GLP will generate an after-tax profit to Sonic of around €30 million (~A$48 million). Approximately €80 million (~$A130 million) of cash (comprising sale proceeds and shareholder loan repayments) will be returned to Sonic, which will be used to repay existing Euro debt, creating additional balance sheet capacity for further laboratory acquisitions. FY 2019 revenue for GLP is approximately €14 million (~$A23 million).

The sale documentation includes a long-term collaboration agreement between Sonic and Abbott, as Sonic will continue to be an important customer of GLP.

For further information regarding this announcement, please contact:

Dr Colin Goldschmidt CEO and Managing Director Sonic Healthcare Telephone: +61 2 9855 5333 Email: colgold@bigpond.com

Chris Wilks

CFO and Finance Director Sonic Healthcare Telephone: +61 2 9855 5404 Email: cdwilks@bigpond.com

Level 22, Grosvenor Place, 225 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia P +61 2 9855 5444 F +61 2 9878 5066 W www.sonichealthcare.com.au

Sonic Healthcare Limited ABN 24 004 196 909

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 22:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
06:48pSONIC HEALTHCARE : Sale of GLP Systems Opens in a new Window
PU
05/22SONIC HEALTHCARE : Details of Company Address Opens in a new Window
PU
05/09SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
04/30SONIC HEALTHCARE : Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, D.I.Khan, Malakand
AQ
04/16SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
03/08SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/05SONIC HEALTHCARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
PU
02/21SONIC HEALTHCARE : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
PU
02/20SONIC HEALTHCARE : Morgans rates SHL as Add
AQ
02/19SONIC HEALTHCARE : Media Release Half Year Results to 31 December 2018 Opens in ..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 6 180 M
EBIT 2019 781 M
Net income 2019 512 M
Debt 2019 2 412 M
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 23,89
P/E ratio 2020 22,08
EV / Sales 2019 2,50x
EV / Sales 2020 2,27x
Capitalization 13 032 M
Chart SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sonic Healthcare Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 25,6  AUD
Spread / Average Target -6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Colin Stephen Goldschmidt Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Mark R. Compton Chairman
Christopher David Wilks CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Louis James Panaccio Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip J. Dubois Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED24.38%9 106
NEOGENOMICS, INC.79.06%2 310
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GRP CO LTD42.68%2 116
FLEURY6.07%1 727
DR. LAL PATHLABS LTD27.39%1 380
BML INC13.46%1 286
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About