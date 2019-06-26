Sonic Healthcare : Sale of GLP Systems Opens in a new Window

27 June 2019

Sonic Healthcare sells its interest in GLP Systems, Germany

Sonic Healthcare Limited ("Sonic") (ASX: SHL ; ADR: SKHHY) is pleased to announce that it has sold its 85% shareholding in GLP Systems GmbH ("GLP"; headquartered in Hamburg, Germany) to Abbott (headquartered in Abbott Park, IL, United States). Abbott has also acquired the remaining 15% interest in GLP.

With the significant assistance of Sonic Healthcare staff and laboratories, GLP has developed a cutting-edge laboratory automation system which has been installed in eight Sonic laboratories in Australia, the UK and Germany, with more planned. GLP's automation solutions have also been installed in third-party laboratories in eight European countries.

Sonic has determined that GLP's potential will be more fully realised in conjunction with a suitable partner in the IVD equipment market, and that GLP is not core to Sonic's business. As a leading global player in this market, Abbott is the ideal partner for GLP, its customers and team of 70 staff.

The sale of GLP will generate an after-tax profit to Sonic of around €30 million (~A$48 million). Approximately €80 million (~$A130 million) of cash (comprising sale proceeds and shareholder loan repayments) will be returned to Sonic, which will be used to repay existing Euro debt, creating additional balance sheet capacity for further laboratory acquisitions. FY 2019 revenue for GLP is approximately €14 million (~$A23 million).

The sale documentation includes a long-term collaboration agreement between Sonic and Abbott, as Sonic will continue to be an important customer of GLP.

