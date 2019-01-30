Sonic Healthcare : Settlement of Aurora Diagnostics (USA) Acquisition Opens in a new Window

31 January 2019
SETTLEMENT OF AURORA DIAGNOSTICS (USA) ACQUISITION
Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX: SHL; ADR: SKHHY) is pleased to announce that it has completed the transaction to acquire 100% of Aurora Diagnostics, LLC referred to in Sonic's announcements to the market dated 12 December 2018.
