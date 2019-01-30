Sonic Healthcare : Settlement of Aurora Diagnostics (USA) Acquisition Opens in a new Window

Log in
01/30/2019 | 11:34pm EST

31 January 2019

SETTLEMENT OF AURORA DIAGNOSTICS (USA) ACQUISITION

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX: SHL; ADR: SKHHY) is pleased to announce that it has completed the transaction to acquire 100% of Aurora Diagnostics, LLC referred to in Sonic's announcements to the market dated 12 December 2018.

For further information regarding this release, please contact:

Paul Alexander

Deputy CFO and Company Secretary Sonic Healthcare

Telephone: +61 2 9855 5404 Email: pauljalex@bigpond.com

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED ABN 24 004 196 909 14 GIFFNOCK AVENUE MACQUARIE PARK NSW 2113 AUSTRALIA

LOCKED BAG 145 MACQUARIE PARK NSW 1670 TELEPHONE (02) 98 555 444 FACSIMILE (02) 9878 5066

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 04:33:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
