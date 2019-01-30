Sonic Healthcare : Settlement of Aurora Diagnostics (USA) Acquisition Opens in a new Window

31 January 2019

SETTLEMENT OF AURORA DIAGNOSTICS (USA) ACQUISITION

Sonic Healthcare Limited (ASX: SHL; ADR: SKHHY) is pleased to announce that it has completed the transaction to acquire 100% of Aurora Diagnostics, LLC referred to in Sonic's announcements to the market dated 12 December 2018.

For further information regarding this release, please contact:

Paul Alexander

Deputy CFO and Company Secretary Sonic Healthcare

Telephone: +61 2 9855 5404 Email: pauljalex@bigpond.com

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED ABN 24 004 196 909  14 GIFFNOCK AVENUE  MACQUARIE PARK  NSW 2113  AUSTRALIA

LOCKED BAG 145  MACQUARIE PARK  NSW 1670  TELEPHONE (02) 98 555 444  FACSIMILE (02) 9878 5066