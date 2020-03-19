Sonic Healthcare : Withdrawal of FY 2020 Earnings Guidance and COVID-19 Update Opens in a new Window

Log in
03/19/2020 | 06:18pm EDT

20 March 2020

WITHDRAWAL OF FY 2020 EARNINGS GUIDANCE AND COVID-19 UPDATE

Sonic Healthcare (ASX: SHL; ADR: SKHHY) is withdrawing its earnings guidance for FY 2020 due to the level of uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. After 8.5 months, Sonic's trading results are consistent with the earnings guidance previously provided, however as populations in Sonic's markets self-isolate or are quarantined there is potential for diagnostic testing volumes to be impacted in the short to medium term.

Sonic's CEO, Dr Colin Goldschmidt, said: "As a global laboratory company, Sonic is currently playing a crucial frontline role in combating the pandemic. Our laboratories in Australia, the USA and Europe are testing thousands of patients every day for COVID- 19, and we continue to increase our testing capacity to meet the needs of the communities in which we operate. Our expert and experienced management teams and medical staff are working with governments and other healthcare organisations to provide as much assistance as possible. We are also working closely with our major suppliers to ensure we continue to have the necessary materials and equipment for COVID-19 testing.

In addition to our focus on meeting the diagnostic testing needs of our communities, we remain focussed on the well-being of our 37,000 staff. I could not be prouder of the reaction of Sonic's people to this crisis. The level of effort, dedication, communication, and global collaboration has been truly inspiring."

Sonic's balance sheet is in a strong position, and the company has almost A$1 billion of cash and committed credit facilities currently available (prior to payment on 25 March of the FY 2020 Interim Dividend totalling ~A$162 million). None of Sonic's debt facilities are due to mature until CY 2021.

This announcement has been authorised by Sonic Healthcare's Board of Directors. For further information regarding this announcement, please contact:

Dr Colin Goldschmidt

Chris Wilks

CEO

CFO

Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare

Telephone: +61 2 9855 5333

Telephone: +61 2 9855 5404

Email: colgold@msn.com.au

Email: cdwilks@bigpond.com

SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED ABN 24 004 196 909 • LEVEL 22, GROSVENOR PLACE • 225 GEORGE STREET • SYDNEY • NSW 2000 • AUSTRALIA

LOCKED BAG 145 • NORTH RYDE • NSW 1670 • TELEPHONE+61 2 9855 5444 • FACSIMILE +61 2 9878 5066

Disclaimer

Sonic Healthcare Limited published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 22:17:05 UTC
