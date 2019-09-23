Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sonim Technologies Inc    SONM

SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC

(SONM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) on Behalf of Sonim Stockholders and Encourages Sonim Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 07:54pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) on behalf of Sonim stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sonim has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenue to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenue of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions.

On this news, shares of Sonim fell as much as $3.30 on September 10, 2019, to close at $3.76 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sonim shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Sonim please go to http://www.bespc.com/sonm. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC
07:54pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : SONM) on Behalf of Sonim Stockholders and..
BU
09/20SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directo..
BU
09/11Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
09/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Sonim Tec..
BU
09/11 LOST MONEY IN SONIM TECHNOLOGIES (N : Sonm)?
BU
09/11Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Sonim..
BU
09/10BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : SONM) on Behalf of Sonim Stockholders and..
BU
09/10SONM INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman Investigating Sonim Technologies (SONM) For ..
PR
09/10GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sonim Technol..
BU
09/10INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Sonim Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONM)
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 133 M
EBIT 2019 -13,5 M
Net income 2019 -16,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,36x
P/E ratio 2020 35,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 62,1 M
Chart SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Sonim Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,50  $
Last Close Price 3,05  $
Spread / Highest target 195%
Spread / Average Target 146%
Spread / Lowest Target 96,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chairman
Senior Vice President-Operations
CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%64
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%5 165
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%4 895
KMW CO LTD--.--%2 534
WISTRON NEWEB CORP.--.--%1 046
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED3.89%972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group