Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) on Behalf of Sonim Stockholders and Encourages Sonim Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) on behalf of Sonim stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sonim has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenue to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenue of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions.

On this news, shares of Sonim fell as much as $3.30 on September 10, 2019, to close at $3.76 per share.

