Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sonim Technologies Inc    SONM

SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC

(SONM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) on Behalf of Sonim Stockholders and Encourages Sonim Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 10:00pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Sonim, Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) on behalf of Sonim stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sonim has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenue to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenue of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions.

On this news, shares of Sonim fell as much as $3.30 on September 10, 2019, to close at $3.76 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sonim shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Sonim please go to http://www.bespc.com/sonm. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC
10:00pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : SONM) on Behalf of Sonim Stockholders and..
BU
09:15pSONM INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman Investigating Sonim Technologies (SONM) For ..
PR
05:16pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sonim Technol..
BU
04:56pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Sonim Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONM)
PR
03:10pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sonim Tec..
BU
06:08aSONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation F..
AQ
06:01aSONIM TECHNOLOGIES : Provides Corporate Update
PR
08/13SONIM TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
07/30SONIM TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Technology, Inter..
PR
07/24SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 163 M
EBIT 2019 -0,85 M
Net income 2019 -3,60 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 7,83x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,47x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,39x
Capitalization 76,5 M
Chart SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Sonim Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 15,25  $
Last Close Price 3,76  $
Spread / Highest target 379%
Spread / Average Target 306%
Spread / Lowest Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Bradley Howe Director
Kenneth M. Young Director
Rajan S. Naik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%144
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%5 317
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%4 927
KMW CO LTD--.--%2 330
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED11.55%1 047
WISTRON NEWEB CORP.--.--%1 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group