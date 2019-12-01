Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sonim Technologies, Inc.    SONM

SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SONM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Sonim Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Sonim’s May 2019 initial public stock offering (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). Investors have until December 6, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

In May 2019, Sonim completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold approximately 4.07 million shares at a price of $11.00 per share.

On September 10, 2019, Sonim disclosed that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions. Moreover, the Company disclosed that its CFO James Walker was resigning.

On this news, the company’s share price fell $3.30, or nearly 47%, to close at $3.76 per share on September 10, 2019.

Currently, Sonim stock is trading at $2.87 per share, a 73% decline from the $11 per share IPO price.

The complaint, filed on October 7, 2019, alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company’s XP8 was experiencing material software challenges; (2) that these software issues adversely affected how the device’s Qualcomm chipset, which supported Band 14 access, connected to AT&T’s carrier network configuration; (3) that the company’s XP5 and XP3 devices were experiencing material software defects that adversely affected their optimization with certain accessories; (4) that, as a result, the company was reasonably likely to delay the launch of new products; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the company’s financial results would be materially and adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Sonim securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Sonim’s IPO, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
07:01pDEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
BU
11/30SONM LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Sonim Technologies, Inc. I..
BU
11/19SONIM TECHNOLOGIES : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Sonim Technologi..
PR
11/18Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sonim Techno..
PR
11/12SONIM TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/06SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) Sued f..
BU
10/30SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change i..
AQ
10/30SONIM TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Third Quarter and Nine Month 2019 Financial Results..
PR
10/28SONIM TECHNOLOGIES SETS THIRD QUARTE : 00 p.m. ET
PR
10/18SONIM TECHNOLOGIES : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Reminds Sonim Technologies, Inc...
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 128 M
EBIT 2019 -19,7 M
Net income 2019 -22,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,32x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,35x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,44x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 56,6 M
Chart SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonim Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 5,00  $
Last Close Price 2,78  $
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 79,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Wiley Wilkinson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maurice Hochschild Chairman
Peter Liu Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert L. Tirva Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alan Bradley Howe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%57
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%4 502
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%4 364
KMW CO LTD--.--%1 564
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED9.82%1 031
WISTRON NEWEB CORP.--.--%959
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group