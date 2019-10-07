Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sonim Technologies, Inc.    SONM

SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SONM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sonim Technologies, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 09:21pm EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, captioned Malhotra v. Sonim Technologies, Inc., et. al., (Case No. 3:19-cv-06416) on behalf of persons and/or entities that acquired Sonim Technologies, Inc. (“Sonim” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SONM) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In May 2019, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold approximately 4.07 million shares of common stock at a price of $11.00 per share.

On September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions. Moreover, the Company disclosed that James Walker “will cease serving as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.30, or nearly 47%, to close at $3.76 per share on September 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

By the commencement of this action, Sonim stock was trading as low as $3.39 per share, a nearly 70% decline from the $11 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s XP8 was experiencing material software challenges; (2) that these software issues adversely affected how the device’s Qualcomm chipset, which supported Band 14 access, connected to AT&T’s carrier network configuration; (3) that the Company’s XP5 and XP3 devices were experiencing material software defects that adversely affected their optimization with certain accessories; (4) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to delay the launch of new products; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be materially and adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Sonim common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
09:21pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sonim..
BU
09/30INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
09/30SONM LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigatio..
BU
09/23BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : SONM) on Behalf of Sonim Stockholders and..
BU
09/20SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directo..
BU
09/11Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
09/11GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Sonim Tec..
BU
09/11 LOST MONEY IN SONIM TECHNOLOGIES (N : Sonm)?
BU
09/11Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Sonim..
BU
09/10BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : SONM) on Behalf of Sonim Stockholders and..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 133 M
EBIT 2019 -13,5 M
Net income 2019 -16,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -3,47x
P/E ratio 2020 37,1x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,42x
Capitalization 64,1 M
Chart SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonim Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,50  $
Last Close Price 3,15  $
Spread / Highest target 186%
Spread / Average Target 138%
Spread / Lowest Target 90,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Plaschke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maurice Hochschild Chairman
Peter Liu Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert L. Tirva Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Alan Bradley Howe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.0.00%60
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%4 470
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%4 428
KMW CO LTD--.--%2 418
WISTRON NEWEB CORP.--.--%1 025
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-1.17%962
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group