Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sonim Technologies, Inc. Investors

09/10/2019 | 03:10pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (“Sonim” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SONM) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions.

On this news, shares of Sonim fell as much as $3.07, nearly 44%, during intraday trading on September 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Sonim securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
