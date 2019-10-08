Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sonim Technologies, Inc. Investors

10/08/2019 | 03:34pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Sonim Technologies, Inc. (“Sonim” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SONM) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s May 2019 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”). Sonim investors have until December 6, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Sonim investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

In May 2019, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”) in which it sold approximately 4.07 million shares of common stock at a price of $11.00 per share.

On September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions. Moreover, the Company disclosed that James Walker “will cease serving as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.30, or nearly 47%, to close at $3.76 per share on September 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

By the commencement of this action, Sonim stock was trading as low as $3.39 per share, a nearly 70% decline from the $11 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s XP8 was experiencing material software challenges; (2) that these software issues adversely affected how the device’s Qualcomm chipset, which supported Band 14 access, connected to AT&T’s carrier network configuration; (3) that the Company’s XP5 and XP3 devices were experiencing material software defects that adversely affected their optimization with certain accessories; (4) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to delay the launch of new products; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial results would be materially and adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Sonim common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
