Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Sonim Technologies, Inc. Investors

09/11/2019 | 01:57pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (“Sonim” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SONM) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing “significant delays” in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions.

On this news, shares of Sonim fell as much as $3.07, nearly 44%, during intraday trading on September 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Sonim securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 132 M
EBIT 2019 -10,4 M
Net income 2019 -16,3 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,15x
P/E ratio 2020 125x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,58x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 76,5 M
Technical analysis trends SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,50  $
Last Close Price 3,76  $
Spread / Highest target 352%
Spread / Average Target 153%
Spread / Lowest Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Bradley Howe Director
Kenneth M. Young Director
Rajan S. Naik Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC0.00%77
SZ DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING CO--.--%5 014
NAVINFO CO., LTD.--.--%4 828
KMW CO LTD--.--%2 280
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED9.64%1 034
WISTRON NEWEB CORP.--.--%1 015
