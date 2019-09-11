Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Sonim Technologies shares are currently trading more than 65% below their IPO price. The stock price plummeted yesterday after the company lowered its financial guidance for the fiscal year and announced that it expected “significant delays” in the launch of new products. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Sonim Technologies Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM).

Sonim Technologies conducted its initial public offering on May 9, 2019 at an offering price of $11 per share. On September 10, 2019, shares dropped over 45% in one day, closing at $3.76 per share when the company lowered its financial guidance for the fiscal year, announced that its CFO is leaving the company, and admitted that it was facing launch delays for new products due to software issues.

