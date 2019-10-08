Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sonim Technologies, Inc.    SONM

SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SONM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

SONM CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Sonim Technologies Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 04:49pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a securities class action on behalf of shareholders that purchased or acquired shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ("Sonim" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SONM) in connection with the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") in May 2019. The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

Bernstein Liebhard LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP) (PRNewsfoto/Bernstein Liebhard LLP)

If you purchased Sonim securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Sonim Shareholder Class Action or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's XP8 was experiencing material software challenges; (2) that these software issues adversely affected how the device's Qualcomm chipset, which supported Band 14 access, connected to AT&T's carrier network configuration; (3) that the Company's XP5 and XP3 devices were experiencing material software defects that adversely affected their optimization with certain accessories; (4) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to delay the launch of new products; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be materially and adversely impacted; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 10, 2019, Sonim stated that it expected fiscal 2019 net revenues to be flat or slightly below 2018 net revenues of $135.7 million, citing "significant delays" in the launch of new products as well as software issues related to these new introductions. Moreover, the Company disclosed that James Walker "will cease serving as the Company's Chief Financial Officer."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.30, or nearly 47%, to close at $3.76 per share on September 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 6, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Sonim securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/sonimtechnologiesinc-sonm-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-199/apply/or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonm-class-action-alert-bernstein-liebhard-llp-announces-the-filing-of-a-securities-class-action-against-sonim-technologies-inc-300934171.html

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:49pSONM CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Secur..
PR
03:34pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
10:11aROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Securities Class Action Laws..
BU
12:39aSONM INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman Files Complaint Against Sonim (SONM) on Beha..
PR
10/07GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Sonim..
BU
09/30INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
09/30SONM LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Announces Investigatio..
BU
09/23BRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVES : SONM) on Behalf of Sonim Stockholders and..
BU
09/20SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directo..
BU
09/11Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group