SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC

(SONM)
SONM Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Investigating Sonim Technologies (SONM) For Possible Disclosure Violations

09/10/2019 | 09:15pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman notifies investors in Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ: SONM) of the firm's investigation of possible disclosure violations.

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

If you invested in SONM before September 10, 2019 and suffered losses or have information that may assist this investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/SONM 

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

SONM@hbsslaw.com.

The firm's investigation concerns whether Sonim misled investors in promoting "healthy demand" for its flagship smartphone, XP8.

On September 10, 2019, Sonim's management shocked investors when they disclosed that "the company has experienced technical challenges related to its XP8 smartphone and other general non-systemic, accessory-related issues in its feature phones, which cumulatively resulted in lost sales momentum." The company also announced the abrupt resignation of CFO Jim Walker.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether senior management concealed problems with Sonim's XP8 smartphones and other devices," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Sonim Technologies should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SONM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sonm-investor-alert-hagens-berman-investigating-sonim-technologies-sonm-for-possible-disclosure-violations-300915644.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
