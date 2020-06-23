Sonim Technologies : RAM Mounts Launches Powered and Keyed Locking Cradles for Sonim XP5s and XP8 Rugged Handsets

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim TechnologiesTM (Nasdaq: SONM) and RAM® Mounts have teamed up to launch spring-loaded powered and locking cradles compatible with the XP8 and XP5s ultra-rugged handsets. This solution is ideal for public safety, transportation and field service installations to ensure devices are at the ready at a moment's notice.

The combination of Sonim handsets and RAM Mounts support safe and productive transportation, providing increased accuracy of vehicle and driver data, simplified vehicle inspections and critical driver information for compliance with mandates established by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

"The Sonim RAM Mounts solution helps facilitate compliance to Electronic Logging Device (ELD) regulation, which requires every commercial truck operating on U.S. highways and roads to have an electronic logging device to record hours of service," said John Graff, CMO, Sonim Technologies.

Following are key features demonstrating compatibility with Sonim's XP8 and XP5s:

Single-handed docking, locking, and charging of phone

Phone screen accessible while in the cradle holster

Access to buttons and accessories like microphone attachments

2-hole AMPS mounting pattern compatible with RAM ® B and C size bases

B and C size bases Backed by 3-year warranty on phone cradle and lifetime warranty on mount

In addition, the current COVID-19 outbreak is making mobile hygiene critical to frontline workers. To minimize the risk of contamination, Sonim devices and RAM® Mounts can be cleaned and sanitized with bleach, isopropryl alcohol, and other disinfectants as needed—critical for high-touch use cases such as school and public transportation.

With a wide variety of mounting options for securing phones in vehicles and heavy duty trucks, the RAM® Mounts ball and socket system provides shock and vibration damping and allows for near-infinite adjustability to achieve an ideal viewing and operating angle of your device. Made of powder-coated, marine-grade aluminum, stainless steel components, and high-strength composite for durability and reliability in the most demanding environments.

RAM Mounts powered cradle is compatible with the GDS® Modular Hardwire Charger quick disconnect feature, to easily connect any USB Type A charging cable. When it comes time to upgrade, avoid any rewiring by simply unplugging the power connector and attaching the new charger components.

"Sonim and RAM Mounts are committed to serving those who serve us in industrial enterprises and public sector agencies including end customers in construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public safety, cargo, pupil and public transportation," said Jeff Carnevali, founder and CEO of National Products Inc., the manufacturer of RAM Mounts, IntelliSkin® and GDS® Technology™. "We are proud to offer an industry leading 3-year warranty on the phone cradles and lifetime warranty on mounts, complementing the 3-year warranty on Sonim handsets."

For more information on Sonim ultra-rugged devices, visit: www.sonimtech.com. To see the RAM Mount and the XP8 in action, click here. To see the RAM Mount and the XP5s in action, click here.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

SOURCE Sonim Technologies, Inc.