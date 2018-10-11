CSE New Listing - Captiva Verde Land Commences Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange - Video News Alert on Investmentpitch.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2018) - Captiva Verde Land Corp. (CSE: PWR), a real estate company, is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "PWR". The company raised gross proceeds of $500,000 through a placement of 5 million shares priced at $0.10 per share, with PI Financial Corp acting as sole agent on the prospectus offering.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a " video " which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Captiva Verde" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_dmnzfj8k/Captiva-Verde-Land-Corp-CSEPWR-New-Listing

Through an agreement with Greenbriar Capital LLC, the company acquired a 50% undivided interest in a property located in Tehachapi, California. In consideration for the acquisition, the company issued 10,678,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 per share.

The property is located ½ mile south of the City of Tehachapi's central business district. Since Greenbriar's acquisition of the property in 2011, Greenbriar has partnered with a local farmer who farms the property for organic spinach and kale.

Greenbriar has changed the zoning to Neighborhood General which provides for a variety of single-family and multiple family housing choices which allows for a wide range of design and density options. The company plans to engage with Greenbriar to seek approval for a revised subdivision on the property and to market the property for sale to prospective builders and other developers. The company expects that it may take between two to seven years to complete the sale of the property.

For more information, please contact Jeffrey Ciachurski, CEO, at 949-903-5906 or email westernwind@shaw.ca .

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.