SONOCO PRODUCTS CO

(SON)
07/17 01:42:45 pm
64.275 USD   +0.18%
01:00pSonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
07/03SONOCO PRODUCTS CO : Technically solid
05/21SONOCO PRODUCTS : Contributing $200 Million to U.S. Defined Pension Plans
Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

07/17/2019 | 01:00pm EDT

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) today declared a $.43 per share quarterly common stock dividend. The dividend will be paid on September 10, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 9, 2019.

According to Rob Tiede, president and chief executive officer, this is the 377th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2019 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com

Contact:     Roger Schrum
                  +843-339-6018
                  roger.schrum@sonoco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 576 M
EBIT 2019 535 M
Net income 2019 342 M
Debt 2019 1 080 M
Yield 2019 2,66%
P/E ratio 2019 18,8x
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,34x
EV / Sales2020 1,30x
Capitalization 6 419 M
Chart SONOCO PRODUCTS CO
Duration : Period :
Sonoco Products Co Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOCO PRODUCTS CO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 61,10  $
Last Close Price 64,16  $
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Harris E. DeLoach Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert C. Tiede President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Barry L. Saunders Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James M. Micali Lead Independent Director
Thomas E. Whiddon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONOCO PRODUCTS CO21.27%6 487
BALL CORPORATION50.22%23 817
AMCOR190.00%17 699
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION26.31%9 733
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.32.62%8 997
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.44.86%8 199
