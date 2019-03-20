Log in
SONOCO PRODUCTS CO

(SON)
Sonoco Products : ThermoSafe and Cargolux Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers

03/20/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL., U.S.- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and a leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging, and Cargolux, Europe's leading all cargo airline, announced a global partnership agreement for the leasing of the PharmaPort 360 temperature controlled bulk shipping container. The agreement enables pharmaceutical shippers to lease PharmaPort 360 containers directly from Cargolux.

The PharmaPort 360 is a smart active container, distinguished as the only active temperature controlled container in the industry that contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system, providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key mechanical components, precisely synchronized with GPS location. Additionally, the PharmaPort 360 utilizes proprietary thermal technology to provide extremely precise, long duration +5C temperature control for transporting high value cargo for the world's leading biopharmaceutical companies.

Cargolux believes the use of the PharmaPort 360 containers provides a significant advantage for Cargolux's pharmaceutical handling. As Franco Nanna, Cargolux's Director Global Services highlights, 'These containers go one step further in the secure and smooth transportation of sensitive commodities. Their cutting-edge features will strongly contribute to enhancing our service offerings and confirm our position as the leading airline for the transport of pharmaceuticals'.

'We are delighted to partner with Cargolux, the world's first GDP certified airline, to provide one-way rentals of the best-in-class PharmaPort 360 temperature control containers. Given Cargolux's unique global reach, this partnership further enables the pharmaceutical supply chain to cost-effectively ship PharmaPort 360s across the Americas, Africa, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions,' said Christopher Day, director of global business development for Sonoco ThermoSafe's Leasing Services division. 'Additionally, Sonoco's 300+ global locations allow the Sonoco ThermoSafe division to quickly and efficiently expand the depot network for leasing PharmaPort units across the globe.' Visit www.thermosafe.com/pharmaportto learn more.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe
Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is a leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com.

About SonocoFounded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world's best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2019. For more information, visitwww.sonoco.com.

Contact: Brian Risinger
+843-383-7509
brian.risinger@sonoco.com

Disclaimer

Sonoco Products Co. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 16:14:10 UTC
