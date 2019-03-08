Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at 2019 FPA Awards

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE:SON), one of the largest diversified global packaging companies, has been awarded three Silver Achievement Awards at the Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) Annual Meeting. Sonoco’s PrimaPak® packaging for Green Giant Veggie Spirals™ was recognized for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging, Technical Innovation and Packaging Excellence.



Sonoco’s PrimaPak® packaging for Green Giant Veggie Spirals™ was recognized for Expanding the Use of Flexible Packaging, Technical Innovation and Packaging Excellence at the Flexible Packaging Association Annual Meeting this week.





“We’re excited to provide state-of-the-art, purpose-driven packaging to Green Giant as they innovate the frozen vegetable category,” said Jimmy Sanfilippo, president of Sonoco’s Elk Grove operation. “Green Giant was looking to capitalize on the new trend of frozen, spiralized vegetables, a healthier alternative to pasta. We worked with them from start to finish – designing a packaging solution that worked with their filling equipment, could withstand the rigors of distribution, lowered the overall carbon footprint, and created a truly unique retail presence –even adding value for the consumer by letting them microwave, blend, serve, and eat right from the original package.”

The graphics cover all six panels of the package, providing a vibrant billboard effect on the freezer shelf to catch the eye of the consumer. Resembling a folding carton, the package stands vertically for maximum branding. The flexible, stackable, resealable package is produced from a single roll of film on modified Ilapak vertical form-fill-seal machinery. The microwaveable packaging is designed with vent holes, as well as a peel/reseal lid for easy opening and added convenience. The consumer has the option to microwave, blend additional ingredients and serve directly out of the package, without the need for a bowl or serving dish. This revolutionary package generates total supply chain benefits, which include a reduction in the number of trucks needed to deliver the package, a reduction in the amount of warehouse space needed to store the packaging, and the manufacturing efficiencies gained by including all packaging components in a single in-line process. PrimaPak rollstock can also incorporate renewable, plant-based plastics for an even more positive impact on the environment.

“Green Giant needed the package to be able to withstand several very different and rigorous environments throughout the supply chain,” said Roman Forowycz, vice president of Integrated Solutions for Sonoco’s Elk Grove operation. “The packaging would be exposed to a wet and cold filling environment, then frozen through distribution and retail, and then finally, microwaved by the consumer. We’re proud of our end-to-end solution and the problems it solves.”

The awards were presented during the 2019 FPA Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, March 6, in conjunction with the 2019 FPA Annual Meeting. This year, only 14 packaging solutions were recognized from a total of 140 award entries. All winning packages and competition entries will be on display during the 2019 FPA Annual Meeting and online at www.flexpack.org.

