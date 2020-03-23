New, 100% U.S. Sourced Sugarcane Fiber Bowl from Sonoco Answers Demand from Shoppers and Brands for More Sustainable Packaging Options

HARTSVILLE, S.C., March 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), recently named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies, in partnership with Tellus®, a packaging company based in Belle Glade, Fla. and jointly owned by Florida Crystals Corporation and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, today announced the introduction of its first, 100% U.S. sourced, sugarcane-based fiber bowl for refrigerated, frozen and prepared foods. Branded as Natrellis™, the fiber bowl is dual-ovenable, PFAS-free, and provides an alternative to more traditional rigid plastic packages used by the majority of refrigerated and frozen food products on the market.



“This new sugarcane-based package is further evidence of our commitment to developing more sustainable options for brands and consumers alike,” said Ernest Haynes, Sonoco division vice president and general manager, Rigid Paper and Closures, North America. “High quality refrigerated, and chilled foods continue to grow as a category. Using this novel technology allows us to produce a natural package made from an annually renewable resource, something that more and more shoppers and brands are looking for today. That’s a win, win for everyone.”

Natrellis will debut as the primary package used by PRIMAL KITCHEN® for its new line of frozen bowls and skillet meals, which are currently available at select retailers and coming soon this spring and summer to HyVee, Publix, Natural Grocers, Whole Foods Market and more. The new PRIMAL KITCHEN frozen line, which features meals made with grass-fed beef or cage-free chicken and a variety of vegetables, is their first launch into the prepared meals space. PRIMAL KITCHEN brand focuses on delivering delicious condiments, dressings, marinades, avocado oils and pantry staples, that incorporate fats, simple ingredients and uncompromising flavor.

“PRIMAL KITCHEN products are unlike any others that you’ll find in the grocery store,” said Founder, Mark Sisson. “Developing and offering frozen meals, is a natural extension of our brand promise and great solution for busy families and health-minded individuals alike. We’re proud to use the Natrellis bowl because it aligns perfectly with our mission and values.”

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2019 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

About Tellus

Tellus® is a packaging company based in Belle Glade, Florida that recycles leftover sugarcane fiber from the sugar milling process and converts it to packaging and foodservice products such as plates, bowls and take-out containers. Tellus is jointly owned by Florida Crystals Corporation and Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida and is made up of more than 45 mostly family farms, who have been proud to carefully cultivate sugarcane and vegetables in South Florida for generations.

About Mark Sisson & PRIMAL KITCHEN®

Mark Sisson, New York Times bestselling author, media personality, ex-endurance athlete (5th place USA Marathon Championship, 4th place Hawaii Ironman finish) founded the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand in 2015. He has been educating the world on nutrition and the benefits of fat and protein for the last decade via his blog, MarksDailyApple.com.

With the launch of the PRIMAL KITCHEN® brand, Mark Sisson delivers on his mission to create uncompromisingly delicious condiments, sauces, cooking oils, collagen protein and pantry staples that are full of fats we love and simple ingredients, and contain no dairy, gluten, grain, refined sugar or soy. PRIMAL KITCHEN is the maker of the #1 condiment in natural grocery, the #1 salad dressing brand in natural grocery, and #1 product in six key condiment categories in natural grocery: mayo, salad dressing, BBQ sauce, steak sauce, ketchup and avocado oil.* As Mark would say, Eat Like Your Life Depends on It, because it does. Learn more at primalkitchen.com.

