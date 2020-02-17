Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sonoco Products Company    SON

SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY

(SON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sonoco Again Ranked in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 02:01pm EST

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest global diversified packaging companies, has again been listed on the third annual Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the United States list. This year marks the second time Sonoco has been included on the prestigious list.

“We are honored to again be included as one of America’s most sustainable companies alongside some of the world’s best known brands,” said Howard Coker, president and CEO. “At Sonoco, we believe that better packaging leads to a better life, and sustainability plays a huge role in our efforts daily.”

Calvert Research and Management completes a rigorous process of reviewing 230 indicators of 1,000 companies to arrive at the list. Those indicators involve economic, environmental, governance and social attributes.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.

Contact: 
Roger Schrum
843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com     

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
02:01pSonoco Again Ranked in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S. Li..
GL
02/14SONOCO PRODUCTS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/13SONOCO PRODUCTS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
02/13SONOCO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/13Sonoco Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results
GL
02/12Rodger Fuller Named Executive Vice President
GL
02/12Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
GL
02/05SONOCO PRODUCTS : Alloyd Introduces All-Paper Alternative to Traditional Plastic..
AQ
02/03SONOCO PRODUCTS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/03Howard Coker to Succeed Rob Tiede as Sonoco's Chief Executive Officer
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 477 M
EBIT 2020 548 M
Net income 2020 358 M
Debt 2020 1 387 M
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
EV / Sales2021 1,26x
Capitalization 5 686 M
Chart SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Sonoco Products Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 59,60  $
Last Close Price 56,80  $
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert C. Tiede President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
John R. Haley Chairman
Julie C. Albrecht Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James M. Micali Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY-7.97%5 686
BALL CORPORATION19.41%25 261
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION5.59%11 534
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.10.28%10 657
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.6.09%7 918
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-12.70%5 373
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group