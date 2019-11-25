Sonoco to Host Annual Investor Conference on December 6, 2019

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE:SON), one of the largest diversified packaging companies, will host its annual breakfast meeting for the financial community in New York City on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the Villard Ballroom of the New York Palace Hotel, 455 Madison Avenue.



Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET, and the presentation will start at 8 a.m. Rob Tiede, president and chief executive officer, will provide a strategic overview of the Company, and Julie Albrecht, vice president and chief financial officer, will provide a financial update and outlook. Business segment reviews will also be provided by Howard Coker, senior vice president, Global Paper/Industrial Converted Products, and Rodger Fuller, senior vice president, Global Consumer Packaging, Display & Packaging and Protective Solutions. In addition, a special panel of Company experts will review Sonoco’s new sustainable products portfolio.

Those interested in attending the breakfast meeting should email their name, company and whether they will be attending in person to robin.hayter@sonoco.com or call +843-383-3450. Those who cannot attend in person can join the meeting via phone conference by dialing +844-229-9562, conference ID 6194797 (International number +574-990-0804 - please call in by 7:45 a.m. ET) or via the Internet at sonoco.com under Investor Relations to listen to the webcast and view the slide presentation.

A replay of the event will begin at 11:20 a.m. ET on December 6 and continue through midnight ET on December 16. The replay number is +855-859-2056, conference ID 6194797. The event also will be archived for 90 days on Sonoco’s website conference call page.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2019. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

Contact: Roger Schrum +843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com