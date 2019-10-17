Sonoma Pharmaceuticals : Initial statement of beneficial ownership of securities
10/17/2019 | 04:19pm EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
Estimated average burden hours per response...
0.5
(Print or Type Responses)
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
Trombly Amy Moss
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
09/27/2019
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [SNOA]
C/O SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., 1129 NORTH MCDOWELL BLVD.
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
Interim CEO
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
PETALUMA, CA 94954
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 4)
2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
(Instr. 4)
3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
SEC 1473 (7-02)
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 4)
2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year)
3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
(Instr. 4)
4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 5)
6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 5)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Trombly Amy Moss
C/O SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
1129 NORTH MCDOWELL BLVD.
PETALUMA, CA 94954
Interim CEO
Signatures
/s/ Amy Trombly
10/17/2019
Signature of Reporting Person **
Date
Explanation of Responses:
No securities are beneficially owned
*
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person,
see Instruction 5(b)(v).
**
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations.
See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure. Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
