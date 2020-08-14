Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    SNOA

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SNOA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

  • Highest Quarterly Revenues in Company History
  • Revenues of $7.3 Million Grow by 65% Compared to Same Period Last Year Fueled by International Growth
  • Reduction in Operating Expenses of $1.3 Million Compared to Last Year
  • Net Quarterly Income of $1.0 million

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions, today announced financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We’ve made significant changes to our business model and company structure, and we’re pleased to see these efforts bear fruit,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals. She continued, “we’ve expanded our business model to focus on new and existing U.S and international distribution partnerships expanding our reach around the world. Additionally, we’ve transitioned most of our California manufacturing to our existing factory in Mexico, and we closed our California offices on June 24, 2020. We’re beginning to see the cost savings from those actions. In addition to lowering our overhead, relocating our remaining manufacturing to Mexico allows us to offer both customers and partners competitive pricing and we believe this will fuel future growth.”

Business Highlights

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to influence the Company in positive and negative ways. The pandemic led to increased worldwide demand for virucidal and disinfectant technology, areas where Microcyn™ technology has been shown to be effective. We plan to continue to devote resources towards expanding our product offerings in these areas. We’ve also adapted our partnership strategy to seek new distribution partners worldwide and to expand our existing partnerships with new products and territories. The pandemic also caused our sales in U.S. dermatology to decline in the months of March through May 2020 as many areas issued shelter-in-place orders. These orders limited the ability of our sales representatives to conduct in-person sales. We’ve begun to see U.S. dermatology sales rebound in June and July, however, it is too early to tell if the rebound is backlogged demand from the shelter-in-place period or whether it represents a sustained increase in future demand.

Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Revenues from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $7.3 million increased by $2.9 million, or 65%, as compared to $4.4 million for the same period last year, largely as the result of increased sales in Latin America, Europe and Rest of World.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Sonoma reported revenues of $7.3 million and cost of revenues of $4.3 million resulting in gross profit of $3.0 million, or 41% of revenue, compared to a gross profit of $2.2 million, or 50% of revenue in the same period last year. The reduction in gross profit as a percent of sales is the result of increased international sales which are typically higher volume and lower margin.

Total operating expenses during the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 were $2.8 million, down $1.3 million, or 31%, as compared to the same period in the prior year. This decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to lower employee costs resulting from a reduction in headcount combined with a refocusing of the business activities resulting in cost-reductions across all divisions.

Net income from continuing operations for the quarter was $39,000, down by $492,000, or 93% when compared to income from continuing operations of $531,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease is primarily due to the one-time gain on sale of assets in 2019, partially offset by higher revenues and lower operating expenses in 2020. Net income from discontinued operations for the quarter was $1.0 million versus $0.2 million in the same period last year.

Net income for the quarter was $1.0 million, up by $0.3 million, or 39%, compared to the same period last year. The increase in net income was due to higher revenues and decreased operating expenses, and the sale of our Micromed business unit. EBITDAS income for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 of $0.4 million, was up by $1.8 million, or 129%, compared to an EBITDAS loss of $1.4 million for the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2020, Sonoma had cash and cash equivalents of $4.6 million.

Sale of Micromed Laboratories Business and Impact on Accounting Treatment

With the sale of the Micromed Laboratories business during the quarter, the components of the financial statements related to this transaction have been classified as a discontinued business for accounting purposes and in accordance with this accounting treatment, the income statement and balance sheet have been retroactively revised to reflect the revenue, expenses and balance sheet items of the continuing businesses for this fiscal year and last fiscal year. All of the income statement categories related to Micromed have been condensed to a one line item on the income statement as “Income from discontinued operations.” Also, the discontinued balance sheets items have been listed separately from the continuing operations. As a result, the comparison of results discussed in this press release relate primarily to the continuing businesses in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 53 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the “company”). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “continue,” “reduce,” “develop” and “expand,” among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company’s business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company’s patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company’s products will not be as large as expected, the company’s products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, revenues will not be sufficient to meet the company’s cash needs, fund further development, as well as uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, varying product formulations and a multitude of diverse regulatory and marketing requirements in different countries and municipalities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™ is a trademark or registered trademark of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

March 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

4,551

 

 

$

3,691

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

5,220

 

 

 

4,062

 

Inventories, net

 

 

4,193

 

 

 

2,192

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

2,937

 

 

 

2,256

 

Current portion of deferred consideration, net of discount

 

 

188

 

 

 

182

 

Total current assets

 

 

17,089

 

 

 

12,383

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

343

 

 

 

963

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

372

 

 

 

365

 

Deferred consideration, net of discount, less current portion

 

 

779

 

 

 

786

 

Other assets

 

 

69

 

 

 

64

 

Total assets

 

$

18,652

 

 

$

14,561

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

4,133

 

 

$

2,086

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

743

 

 

 

1,774

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

150

 

 

 

228

 

Deferred revenue Invekra

 

 

46

 

 

 

45

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

135

 

 

 

251

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

265

 

 

 

481

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

5,472

 

 

 

4,865

 

Operating lease liabilities-non-current

 

 

220

 

 

 

746

 

Long-term deferred revenue Invekra

 

 

240

 

 

 

245

 

Long-term debt

 

 

1,310

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

7,242

 

 

 

5,856

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 714,286 shares authorized at June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively, 0 and 1.55 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, 1,966,958 and 1,777,483 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020, and March 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

2

 

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

188,112

 

 

 

186,559

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(171,253

)

 

 

(172,246

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(5,451

)

 

 

(5,610

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

11,410

 

 

 

8,705

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

18,652

 

 

$

14,561

 

 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

June 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

7,254

 

 

$

4,385

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

4,291

 

 

 

2,202

 

Gross profit

 

 

2,963

 

 

 

2,183

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

476

 

 

 

338

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

2,369

 

 

 

3,759

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

2,845

 

 

 

4,097

 

Income (Loss) from operations

 

 

118

 

 

 

(1,914

)

Interest expense

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(10

)

Interest income

 

 

2

 

 

 

42

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

 

(156

)

 

 

(59

)

Gain on sale of assets

 

 

77

 

 

 

2,472

 

Income from continuing operations

 

$

39

 

 

$

531

 

Income from discontinued operations

 

 

954

 

 

 

184

 

Net income

 

$

993

 

 

$

715

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share: basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.40

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

0.52

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.54

 

Net income per share: diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

0.02

 

 

$

0.40

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

0.52

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

$

0.54

 

 

$

0.54

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: basic

 

 

1,839

 

 

 

1,316

 

Weighted-average number of shares used in per common share calculations: diluted

 

 

1,843

 

 

 

1,336

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

993

 

 

$

715

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

159

 

 

 

67

 

Comprehensive income

 

$

1,152

 

 

$

782

 

 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

June 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

(1) Income (Loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS income (loss):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP income (loss) from operations as reported

 

$

118

 

 

$

(1,914

)

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

63

 

 

 

292

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

53

 

 

 

76

 

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations minus non-cash expenses EBITDAS income (loss)

 

$

234

 

 

$

(1,546

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Net income minus non-cash expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income as reported

 

$

993

 

 

$

715

 

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

63

 

 

 

292

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

53

 

 

 

76

 

Non-GAAP net income minus non-cash expenses

 

$

1,109

 

 

$

1,083

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP operating expenses as reported

 

$

2,845

 

 

$

4,097

 

Non-cash adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

(84

)

 

 

(275

)

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

(30

)

 

 

(22

)

Non-GAAP operating expenses minus non-cash expenses

 

$

2,731

 

$

3,800

(1)

Loss from operations minus non-cash expenses (EBITDAS) is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating loss minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the operating loss to reflect direct cash related transactions during the measurement period.

(2)

Net loss minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines net loss minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported net loss minus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and non-cash foreign exchange transaction losses. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of modifying the net loss to reflect only those expenses to reflect direct cash transactions during the measurement period.

(3)

Operating expenses minus non-cash expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines operating expenses minus non-cash expenses as GAAP reported operating expenses minus operating depreciation and amortization, and operating stock-based compensation. The Company uses this measure for the purpose of identifying total operating expenses involving cash transactions during the measurement period.

 

SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

PRODUCT RELATED REVENUE SCHEDULES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

The following table shows the Company’s product revenues by geographic region

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

$ Change

 

 

% Change

 

United States

 

$

1,720,000

 

 

$

2,487,000

 

 

$

(767,000

)

 

 

(31%

)

Latin America

 

 

2,320,000

 

 

 

654,000

 

 

 

1,666,000

 

 

255%

Europe and Rest of the World

 

 

3,214,000

 

 

 

1,244,000

 

 

 

1,970,000

 

 

 

158%

 

Total

 

$

7,254,000

 

 

$

4,385,000

 

 

$

2,869,000

 

 

 

65%

 

 


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
05:20pSONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
05:00pSONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
08/06SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Finan..
AQ
07/29SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS : and MicroSafe Group Announce That Microsafe Disinfectan..
AQ
07/28SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS : and MicroSafe Group Announce That Microsafe® Disinfecta..
BU
07/10SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial R..
BU
07/10SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)
PU
07/10SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
06/30SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Asset..
AQ
06/04SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,95 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,5 M 15,5 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Amy M. Trombly Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Thornton Chief Operating Officer
R. Grant Edwards Chief Financial Officer
Jay Edward Birnbaum Independent Director
John G. Mclaughlin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.80.05%16
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.60%389 658
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.45%296 698
PFIZER, INC.-2.58%212 106
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.15%211 293
NOVARTIS AG-15.35%188 399
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group