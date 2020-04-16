Sonos : Announces Date for Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

Log in
04/16/2020

Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market close on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, the company will report financial results for the second quarter ended March 28, 2020 in a letter to shareholders. The letter will be made available on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

The company will host a conference call and Q&A to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call and Q&A will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx. The conference call may also be accessed toll free by dialing (877) 683-0503, with conference ID 1898508. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (647) 689-5442.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 358 M
EBIT 2020 42,6 M
Net income 2020 -9,07 M
Finance 2020 305 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -97,8x
P/E ratio 2021 36,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 1 045 M
Chart SONOS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonos, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,38  $
Last Close Price 9,50  $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Spence Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelangelo A. Volpi Chairman
David Perri Chief Operations Officer
Brittany Bagley Chief Financial Officer
Robert Joseph Bach Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONOS, INC.-39.18%1 045
SONY CORPORATION2.07%76 841
PANASONIC CORPORATION0.55%17 429
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-0.91%16 928
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-0.67%8 125
LG ELECTRONICS INC.0.00%7 423
