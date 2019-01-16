Sonos : announces date for fiscal first quarter 2019 earnings conference call

Sonos, Inc. (“Sonos”) (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market
close on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, the company will report financial
results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 29, 2018 in a letter to
shareholders. The letter will be made available on the investor
relations section of its website. In addition, the company will host a
conference call and Q&A to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00
p.m. EST.
A live webcast and replay of the conference call and Q&A will be
accessible at: https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx.
The replay will be available for at least one year following completion
of the call.
The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (877) 683-0503, with
conference ID 2141828. Participants outside the U.S. can dial toll-free
(647) 689-5442.
About Sonos
Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience
brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos
innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the
content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose.
Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home
design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes
the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered
in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.
