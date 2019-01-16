Sonos : announces date for fiscal first quarter 2019 earnings conference call

Sonos, Inc. (“Sonos”) (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market close on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, the company will report financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 29, 2018 in a letter to shareholders. The letter will be made available on the investor relations section of its website. In addition, the company will host a conference call and Q&A to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. EST.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call and Q&A will be accessible at: https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx. The replay will be available for at least one year following completion of the call.

The conference call may also be accessed by dialing (877) 683-0503, with conference ID 2141828. Participants outside the U.S. can dial toll-free (647) 689-5442.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

