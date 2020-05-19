Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 05/18 11:30:54 am
194.95 CHF   +5.55%
01:13aSONOVA : View webcast
PU
01:10aAdvanced Bionics awarded damages in patent infringement lawsuit
TE
01:05aFINANCIAL YEAR 2019/20 : Sonova achieves good results and addresses new challenges
TE
Advanced Bionics awarded damages in patent infringement lawsuit

05/19/2020 | 01:10am EDT

Media Release

Advanced Bionics awarded damages in patent infringement lawsuit

Stäfa (Switzerland), May 19, 2020 -Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing solutions, announces today that on May 18, 2020 the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has denied the petition by Cochlear Ltd. (Cochlear) for an en banc review of the Court's earlier judgement, with which it affirmed a verdict in the patent infringement lawsuit by the Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research (AMF) and Advanced Bionics LLC (AB) v. Cochlear. The court thereby ultimately confirmed the earlier judgement and that Cochlear willfully infringed two patents, and confirmed the awarded damages of USD 268 million, plus interest. As a co-plaintiff, AB is entitled to a share of the damages awarded, after deduction of certain costs for the proceedings. Sonova expects that the verdict will result in a one-time income of around CHF 100-120 million in FY 2020/21. A motion by AMF and AB for pre-trial interest is still pending a ruling by the District Court.

The lawsuit concerned two patents owned by AMF related to technology for cochlear implants. The lawsuit was filed by AMF back in 2007. AB exclusively licensed the two patents from AMF and for that reason was brought in at a later date as a necessary party. The patents in question have since expired.

- End

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Thomas Bernhardsgrütter

Patrick Lehn

Phone

+41 58 928 33 44

Phone

+41 58 928 33 23

Mobile

+41 79 618 28 07

Mobile

+41 79 410 82 84

Email

thomas.bernhardsgruetter@sonova.com

Email

patrick.lehn@sonova.com

Disclaimer

This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Sonova's control. Should one or more of these risks or un¬certainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sonova undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Sonova

Sonova, headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland, is a leading provider of innovative hearing care solutions. The Group operates through its core business brands Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, Advanced Bionics and AudioNova. Sonova offers its customers one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the industry - from hearing instruments to cochlear implants to wireless communication solutions.

Pursuing a unique vertically integrated business strategy, the Group operates through three core businesses - hearing instruments, audiological care and cochlear implants - along the entire value chain of the hearing care market. The Group's sales and distribution network, the widest in the industry, comprises over 50 own wholesale companies and more than 100 independent distributors. This is complemented by Sonova's audiological care business, which offers professional audiological services through a network of around 3,500 locations in 19 key markets.

Founded in 1947, the Group has a workforce of over 15,000 dedicated employees and generated sales of CHF 2.92 billion in the financial year 2019/20 as well as a net profit of CHF 490 million. Across all businesses, and by supporting the Hear the World Foundation, Sonova pursues its vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing and therefore lives a life without limitations.

For more information please visit www.sonova.com and www.hear-the-world.com.

Sonova shares (ticker symbol: SOON, Security no: 1254978, ISIN: CH0012549785) have been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1994. The securities of Sonova have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act and in compliance with applicable state securities laws, or outside the United States of America to non-U.S. Persons in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.




