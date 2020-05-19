Log in
SONOVA HOLDING AG

(SOON)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 05/18 11:30:54 am
194.95 CHF   +5.55%
Sonova : View webcast

05/19/2020 | 01:13am EDT

INVITATION SONOVA INVESTOR & ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

Full-Year Results 2019/20

May 19, 2020 , 1.00 pm CET

Dear investors and analysts,

Sonova will publish its full-year results 2019/20 on May 19, 2020 at

7.00 am CET. In connection with the publication, we cordially invite you to join the investor and analyst conference call and webcast at 01.00 pm CET (see details on the right) which will be followed by a Q&A session. Questions can be asked by telephone only.

We kindly ask for your understanding that due to the current situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic we have decided not to hold a physical conference this year.

Please note that the Annual Report will be available online on the day of the results publication at:

Online link

We look forward to speaking with you on May 19, 2020.

Best regards,

Thomas Bernhardsgrütter

Director Investor Relations

Date

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Time

1.00 pm - 2.30 pm CET

Language

The conference call and audio webcast will be held in English

Webcast and Conference call

Audio webcast https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sonova/mediaframe/37 146/indexl.html

Conference call

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Continental Europe)

+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 (USA)

Please dial the numbers above 10 to 15 minutes before the conference call. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Disclaimer

Sonova Holding AG published this content on 19 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 05:12:05 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 2 916 M
EBIT 2020 561 M
Net income 2020 570 M
Debt 2020 509 M
Yield 2020 1,68%
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
P/E ratio 2021 33,9x
EV / Sales2020 4,48x
EV / Sales2021 4,77x
Capitalization 12 554 M
Chart SONOVA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Sonova Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOVA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 197,45 CHF
Last Close Price 194,95 CHF
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Arnd Kaldowski Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Spoerry Non-Executive Chairman
Ludger Althoff Group Vice President-Operations
Hartwig Grevener Chief Financial Officer
Andi Vonlanthen Group Vice President-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONOVA HOLDING AG-11.99%12 957
ABBOTT LABORATORIES3.93%159 002
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.83%125 828
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.65%73 209
STRYKER CORPORATION-8.58%67 669
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.3.83%44 350
