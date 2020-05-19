Sonova : View webcast

INVITATION SONOVA INVESTOR & ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL
Full-Year Results 2019/20
May 19, 2020 , 1.00 pm CET
Dear investors and analysts,
Sonova will publish its full-year results 2019/20 on May 19, 2020 at
7.00 am CET. In connection with the publication, we cordially invite you to join the investor and analyst conference call and webcast at 01.00 pm CET (see details on the right) which will be followed by a Q&A session. Questions can be asked by telephone only.
We kindly ask for your understanding that due to the current situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic we have decided not to hold a physical conference this year.
Please note that the Annual Report will be available online on the day of the results publication at:
Online link
We look forward to speaking with you on May 19, 2020.
Best regards,
Thomas Bernhardsgrütter
Director Investor Relations
Date
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Time
1.00 pm - 2.30 pm CET
Language
The conference call and audio webcast will be held in English
Webcast and Conference call
Audio webcast https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/sonova/mediaframe/37 146/indexl.html
Conference call
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Continental Europe)
+44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 (USA)
Please dial the numbers above 10 to 15 minutes before the conference call. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.