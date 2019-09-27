Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Sonova Holding AG    SOON   CH0012549785

SONOVA HOLDING AG

(SOON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sonova : films win Cannes accolades for fourth year in a row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:15am EDT
Media releases
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn xing Google+ Baidu Sina Weibo Email
Sonova films win Cannes accolades for fourth year in a row

Stäfa (Switzerland), September 27, 2019 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing solutions, is once again among the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards winners: 'Life without limitations - The story of Sophie Vouzelaud' won silver in the category 'fairs, shows, events, conference openers' and received a shortlist placement in the category 'corporate videos'. The film about Sophie Vouzelaud, a French celebrity and model, illustrates vividly how Sonova's innovative hearing solutions enable people with hearing loss to live a life without limitations.

The emotionally powerful portrait 'Life without limitations - The story of Sophie Vouzelaud' is a further example of the Sonova Group's successful, storytelling-based communications concept, which has already received international awards. Having won in the past with short films about German junior soccer player Simon Ollert (more here), Chinese dancer Tianjiao Zhang (more here) and Swiss aerialist Jason Brügger (more here), this year's entry introduced French model Sophie Vouzelaud. In each production, Sonova presents an authentic portrait that transports audiences into the world of the protagonist.

Let it roll!

Sophie Vouzelaud works as a model, and she wears hearing aids from Sonova brand Phonak. Thanks to being fitted with hearing aids since her earliest childhood, she has learned to speak and make her way in the world - which has even taken her to the podium of the Miss France competition. The French celebrity and model now campaigns for greater acceptance of people with hearing loss in society. 'At the beginning, it was like parts of my world were hidden away behind a thick wall. It was very hard for me to learn to speak and understand other people. Now I can hear sounds that I never knew existed and I'm discovering a whole new world around me,' says Sophie. 'By telling my story in this film, I want to break down prejudices and show that people with hearing loss can deliver the same performance as everyone else.'

For all four protagonists of Sonova Group's award-winning portraits, the film projects have led to longer-term collaborations. Sophie Vouzelaud, Jason Brügger, Tianjiao Zhang and Simon Ollert are now brand ambassadors committed to inspiring people with hearing loss, for example through their work for aid projects by the Hear the World Foundation, a Sonova Group initiative.

'Together with Sophie Vouzelaud we are delighted to have once again won prizes in Cannes. These awards are further proof of the success of our communication approach, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of hearing, to showcase role models and to encourage people with hearing loss,' explains Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova. 'The film portraits give real-life examples of the Sonova Group's corporate vision in action: they show how innovative hearing solutions can help people live a life without limitations.'

Link to image

About Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards

The Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards annually honor the world's finest corporate films, online media and TV documentaries, in one of the world's most important film centers: Cannes, France. It is the only festival for corporate films taking place in Cannes, the city famously known for feature films and advertising productions. The Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards are based in Vienna, Austria, and were founded in 2010 by Filmservice International. Since then the festival has constantly grown, becoming one of the top festivals for corporate films worldwide.

- End -

Disclaimer

Sonova Holding AG published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:12:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONOVA HOLDING AG
02:15aSONOVA : films win Cannes accolades for fourth year in a row
PU
06/17SONOVA HOLDING : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/13SONOVA : shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Director
PU
06/13Sonova shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors
TE
05/21European stocks rise, Huawei reprieve boosts tech shares
RE
05/21FULL-YEAR RESULTS 2018/19 : Significant acceleration in sales and profits in the..
TE
05/16SONOVA HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
03/07Sonova to optimize local operations in selected markets
TE
02/15Sonova announces change to the Board of Directors effective as of Annual Gene..
TE
02/14Widex, Sivantos win EU approval for $8.3 billion hearing aid merger
RE
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 2 968 M
EBIT 2020 618 M
Net income 2020 526 M
Debt 2020 499 M
Yield 2020 1,42%
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales2020 5,16x
EV / Sales2021 4,93x
Capitalization 14 823 M
Chart SONOVA HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Sonova Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOVA HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 210,94  CHF
Last Close Price 230,30  CHF
Spread / Highest target 15,1%
Spread / Average Target -8,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lukas Braunschweiler Non-Executive Director
Arnd Kaldowski Chief Executive Officer
Robert F. Spoerry Non-Executive Chairman
Ludger Althoff Group Vice President-Operations
Hartwig Grevener Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONOVA HOLDING AG43.40%14 938
STRAUMANN HOLDING30.61%12 828
INSULET CORPORATION108.14%10 171
COCHLEAR LIMITED21.03%8 136
OSSUR HF70.10%3 333
MODERN DENTAL GROUP LTD29.01%221
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group