Sonova films win Cannes accolades for fourth year in a row

Stäfa (Switzerland), September 27, 2019 - Sonova Holding AG, a leading provider of hearing solutions, is once again among the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards winners: 'Life without limitations - The story of Sophie Vouzelaud' won silver in the category 'fairs, shows, events, conference openers' and received a shortlist placement in the category 'corporate videos'. The film about Sophie Vouzelaud, a French celebrity and model, illustrates vividly how Sonova's innovative hearing solutions enable people with hearing loss to live a life without limitations.

The emotionally powerful portrait 'Life without limitations - The story of Sophie Vouzelaud' is a further example of the Sonova Group's successful, storytelling-based communications concept, which has already received international awards. Having won in the past with short films about German junior soccer player Simon Ollert (more here), Chinese dancer Tianjiao Zhang (more here) and Swiss aerialist Jason Brügger (more here), this year's entry introduced French model Sophie Vouzelaud. In each production, Sonova presents an authentic portrait that transports audiences into the world of the protagonist.

Let it roll!

Sophie Vouzelaud works as a model, and she wears hearing aids from Sonova brand Phonak. Thanks to being fitted with hearing aids since her earliest childhood, she has learned to speak and make her way in the world - which has even taken her to the podium of the Miss France competition. The French celebrity and model now campaigns for greater acceptance of people with hearing loss in society. 'At the beginning, it was like parts of my world were hidden away behind a thick wall. It was very hard for me to learn to speak and understand other people. Now I can hear sounds that I never knew existed and I'm discovering a whole new world around me,' says Sophie. 'By telling my story in this film, I want to break down prejudices and show that people with hearing loss can deliver the same performance as everyone else.'

For all four protagonists of Sonova Group's award-winning portraits, the film projects have led to longer-term collaborations. Sophie Vouzelaud, Jason Brügger, Tianjiao Zhang and Simon Ollert are now brand ambassadors committed to inspiring people with hearing loss, for example through their work for aid projects by the Hear the World Foundation, a Sonova Group initiative.

'Together with Sophie Vouzelaud we are delighted to have once again won prizes in Cannes. These awards are further proof of the success of our communication approach, which aims to raise awareness about the importance of hearing, to showcase role models and to encourage people with hearing loss,' explains Arnd Kaldowski, CEO of Sonova. 'The film portraits give real-life examples of the Sonova Group's corporate vision in action: they show how innovative hearing solutions can help people live a life without limitations.'

About Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards

The Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards annually honor the world's finest corporate films, online media and TV documentaries, in one of the world's most important film centers: Cannes, France. It is the only festival for corporate films taking place in Cannes, the city famously known for feature films and advertising productions. The Cannes Corporate Media & TV Awards are based in Vienna, Austria, and were founded in 2010 by Filmservice International. Since then the festival has constantly grown, becoming one of the top festivals for corporate films worldwide.

