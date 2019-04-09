Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sony Corp    SNE

SONY CORP

(SNE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : Option-trading opportunities on Delta Air Lines Inc., PayPal Inc., Roku Inc., Sony Corp., and Symantec Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 09:32am EDT

NEW YORK, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for DAL, PYPL, ROKU, SNE, and SYMC.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/option-trading-opportunities-on-delta-air-lines-inc-paypal-inc-roku-inc-sony-corp-and-symantec-corp-300828001.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORP
09:32aSONY : Option-trading opportunities on Delta Air Lines Inc., PayPal Inc., Roku I..
PR
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:15aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Nissan, Stanchart, Sony
06:27aSONY : stock surges after Reuters reports Third Point re-building stake
RE
01:28aSONY : launches latest camera system for 4K live production
AQ
04/08SONY : Stepping into the future of robotics and AI at Milan Design Week
PU
04/08DANIEL LOEB : Loeb's Third Point building stake to pressure Sony - sources
RE
04/08Boeing, Micron Technology fall; Sony, Fiat Chrysler rise
AQ
04/05ASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gains On Renewed Optimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talks
DJ
04/02ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Track Mostly See Cautious Gains After Monday's Su..
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About