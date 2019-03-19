Log in
SONY CORP

SONY CORP

(6758)
My previous session
News 
News

Google announces Stadia video game streaming service

03/19/2019 | 02:06pm EDT
Spectators gather prior to the Google keynote address at the Gaming Developers Conference in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google announced on Tuesday a video game streaming service dubbed Stadia that attempts to capitalise on the company's cloud technology and global network of data centres.

The technology allows users to play games on their internet browser without having to wait for any content to be downloaded to their device, making access to games potentially as easy as watching a video from YouTube.

"Stadia offers instant access to play," Phil Harrison, a Google vice president overseeing the new service, said during a keynote presentation on Tuesday in San Francisco at the Game Developers Conference, which is bringing together this week about 25,000 people who work in the video games industry.

Google has endured mixed results in gaming. Video games are the best-selling category on its app store for Android mobile devices. It sold an estimated $21.5 billion worth of games last year, according to research firm Sensor Tower. And gaming is among the top three categories on the Google-owned video service YouTube.

But Apple Inc's App Store sold about $33 billion (24.9 billion pounds) worth of games last year, and the games industry views Amazon.com Inc's Twitch, rather than YouTube, as the most popular video streaming service for content related to video games.

Google's efforts to popularize games on virtual reality headsets stumbled.

Harrison said Stadia would work on desktops, laptops, TVs connected to Chromecast streaming media sticks, tablets and phones. Players can control their characters using mice and keyboards, USB controllers or a new WiFi-enabled controller developed by Google.

Several technology companies are looking to boost services revenue by experimenting with games streaming, including Sony Corp, Nvidia Corp and Microsoft Corp.

Though users may be attracted to the idea of quick access to games from any device, they may not get all the games they want. Financial analysts have questioned whether the tech companies will be able to charge consumers prices high enough to attract top game publishers that have a lucrative business selling games on discs.

Game publishers also may decide to launch their own streaming services, as film and TV studios have begun doing for their content in the last few years.

Google had launched a test of Project Stream last October, inviting users to play Ubisoft Entertainment SA's new game Assassin’s Creed Odyssey from their web browsers for free.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Nick Zieminski)

By Paresh Dave
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 0.68% 1197.35 Delayed Quote.13.71%
AMAZON.COM 2.04% 1778.55 Delayed Quote.15.99%
APPLE -0.63% 187.03 Delayed Quote.19.20%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.10% 117.74 Delayed Quote.14.12%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 4.49% 176.39 Delayed Quote.26.59%
SONY CORP 0.55% 5147 End-of-day quote.-0.02%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 8 609 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 811 B
Finance 2019 1 388 B
Yield 2019 0,66%
P/E ratio 2019 8,06
P/E ratio 2020 11,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Capitalization 6 541 B
Chart SONY CORP
Duration : Period :
Sony Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7 555  JPY
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Nagayama Chairman
Kevin Kelleher Chief Operating Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Tomoyuki Suzuki Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Platform
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORP-0.02%58 778
PANASONIC CORPORATION1.01%21 375
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%11 793
TCL CORPORATION--.--%7 585
SHARP CORPORATION14.77%5 837
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD16.72%3 461
