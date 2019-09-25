Log in
Sony : Announces Content for 360 Reality Audio Will Be Available for Streaming Through Amazon Music HD

09/25/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation today announced that 360 Reality Audio content, which offers a new immersive music experience for listeners, will be made available on the new Amazon Echo Studio with Amazon Music HD to customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan later this year.

First announced at CES 2019 in January, 360 Reality Audio is a music experience that utilizes Sony's object-based spatial audio technology. This technology makes it possible for artists and music creators to create a music experience by mapping sound sources such as vocals, chorus and instruments with positional information to suit their creative and artistic purpose. When listeners hear the content, they can enjoy a music experience that immerses them in sound and makes them feel as if they were right in front of their favorite artist. Sony is expanding its supported audio devices such as headphones and speaker systems, including the all-new Echo Studio.

Sony is working with major music labels, distribution services and industry leaders to create a new musical ecosystem around 360 Reality Audio, which will include the creation, distribution and playing of music content.

'It's been incredible to see the response from customers with the launch of Amazon Music HD,' said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music. 'We're continuing to pioneer a new listening experience, and now by supporting Sony's 360 Reality Audio with the launch of Echo Studio, we're combining the convenience of streaming music at its highest quality, with voice. We're thrilled to make streaming music at its highest quality sound more accessible to customers than ever before.'

'Customers tell us that they love just being able to ask Alexa for their favorite music,' said Miriam Daniel, VP of Alexa and Echo Devices, Amazon. 'With Echo Studio, which supports Sony's 360 Reality Audio, we have engineered a completely new listening experience for customers. Through one, simple device they will be able to immerse themselves in music like never before, hearing each song the way its creators intended it to be heard.'

'We are proud to offer this new and immersive music experience through Amazon Music HD and the all-new Echo Studio. We hope to further energize the market by expanding available options for listeners to enjoy their music,' said Yoshinori Matsumoto, Director and Deputy President, Sony Home Entertainment and Sound Products Inc. 'Moving forward, Sony intends to expand the number of compatible streaming services and devices to build an ecosystem that reaches as many listeners as possible.'

To learn more, visit Amazon Music HD
For additional details of 360 Reality Audio, visit our official website

  • *All listed product names listed here are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Corporation or of their respective owners.
  • *Amazon, Echo, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 26 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 01:07:01 UTC
