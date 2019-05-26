Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sony Corp    6758   JP3435000009

SONY CORP

(6758)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sony : Announces Endorsement of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Recommendations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/26/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

Tokyo, Japan - Sony Corporation today announced its endorsement of the final report published by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD Recommendations), which was established by the Financial Stability Board (FSB).*1Going forward, Sony will continue to enhance disclosure of climate change-related information in accordance with the TCFD Recommendations.

Sony upholds a policy of disclosing accurate information in a timely, fair and accessible manner while augmenting information available to the public as it strives to build relationships of trust with its shareholders, investors and other stakeholders and maximize Sony's corporate value. This is why Sony has long been focused on disclosing environmental and other non-financial information, in addition to financial information. Ever since the publication of its Environmental Report in 1994, Sony has continuously published the Sustainability Report (renamed from 'CSR Report' in 2018) and has also worked proactively to create opportunities for dialogue with stakeholders, such as holding ESG briefings.

Sony engages in management from a long-term perspective, aiming to continuously generate social value and maintain a high level of profit. With regard to the global environmental issue of climate change, Sony's goal is to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the life cycle of its products and business activities by 2050, as disclosed in its long-term environmental plan, 'Road to Zero,' formulated in 2010. Based on this long-term plan, Sony has formulated Green Management 2020, the mid-term environmental targets for the period from fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2020 and is currently working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in sites and the energy consumption of products.

In recognition of its information disclosure and initiatives to achieve a zero environmental footprint, Sony has been included in the A-List*2of the highest performing companies in the CDP*3climate change survey for four consecutive years since fiscal 2015.

Going forward, Sony will continue to enhance climate-related information disclosure and actively work to create opportunities for dialogue with various stakeholders. In addition to these efforts, Sony will continue striving to minimize the environmental footprint of its entire value chain, to deliver environmentally-conscious products and services, and to work to create a better, more sustainable society.

About TCFD

TCFD is a task force established by the FSB in 2015, and the TCFD Recommendations suggest a framework for the voluntary disclosure by companies of information such as climate-related risks and opportunities. 100 organizations in Japan, including Sony, and a total of 680 organizations worldwide, have endorsed the TCFD Recommendations (as of May 22th, 2019).

  • *1The Financial Stability Board is an international organization in which the central banks and financial regulatory authorities of major countries participate.
  • *2The CDP is a nonprofit organization (NPO) founded in the UK in 2000. It conducts surveys on climate change and water resource management at private companies and releases the findings of these surveys. The fiscal 2018 survey covered more than 3,000 companies worldwide.
  • *3The CDP rates each company's performance in a four-rank scale (A, A-, B, B-, C, C-,D, D-), and companies that score an A, the highest rank, are included on the A List.

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 02:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SONY CORP
05/26SONY : Announces Endorsement of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosu..
PU
05/26SONY : Snapchat to let users add music to their posts
AQ
05/24SONY : Corporate Strategy Meeting FY2019; Evolution as a Creative Entertainment ..
AQ
05/23ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back On Fears Of Prolonged Trade Standoff
DJ
05/22SONY : operating income jumps 22pc to $8bn
AQ
05/22SONY : CEO vows to tackle game addiction as WHO to group it as disorder
AQ
05/22Sony sees smartphone business as indispensable, says CEO
RE
05/21SONY : and Microsoft partner up to take on Google Stadia
AQ
05/21SONY : Corporate Strategy Meeting FY2019; Evolution as a Creative Entertainment ..
AQ
05/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed As Investors Weigh Huawei Implications
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 8 748 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 543 B
Finance 2020 1 269 B
Yield 2020 0,71%
P/E ratio 2020 12,10
P/E ratio 2021 11,43
EV / Sales 2020 0,63x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Capitalization 6 814 B
Chart SONY CORP
Duration : Period :
Sony Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 464  JPY
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenichiro Yoshida President, CEO & Representative Director
Osamu Nagayama Chairman
Kevin Kelleher Chief Operating Officer
Hiroki Totoki Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Tomoyuki Suzuki Executive VP, Head-Research & Development Platform
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONY CORP4.12%62 327
PANASONIC CORPORATION-8.29%19 754
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%10 981
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 422
SHARP CORPORATION-7.43%4 792
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD-2.83%2 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About