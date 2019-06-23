Log in
Sony : Announces Launch of ID7000™ Flagship Spectral Cell Analyzer, Streamlined Multicolor Cell Analysis with more than 44 Colors ※1

06/23/2019
  • ※1:Calculated based on fluorochromes currently available on the market. Number may increase especially　when new fluorochrome for 320nm excitation comes to market in the future.
ID7000 flagship spectral cell analyzer

Tokyo, Japan - June 24, 2019 - Sony Corporation ('Sony') today announced the launch of its ID7000™ flagship spectral cell analyzer, a new flow cytometer that achieves streamlined multicolor cell analysis for more than 44 colors※1.Incorporating Sony novel spectral technology with up to 7 lasers※2and 188 detectors the system enables researchers to detect dim and rare populations from heterogeneous cell populations expanding the boundaries of cell analysis.

In terms of multi-color analysis, cell analyzer currently available on the market could express up to 30 different colors. ID7000 increases this up to 44 colors, allowing for up to 16,000 times the information collecting capacity in principle※3. ID7000 provides comprehensive cell information about heterogeneous cell populations to empower scientific deep insights and contribute acceleration of research growth.

Model name Release date Price
ID7000 spectral cell analyzer
(flow cytometer) 		2020 Summer Open price

A flow cytometer is a powerful tool that analyzes cells on cell-by-cell basis and allows users to measure multiple parameters of single cells very rapidly-up to 40,000 cells in under one second. Flow cytometers are used with monoclonal antibody reagents with different fluorochromes (multicolor flow cytometry) to distinguish different populations of cells in samples run on the system. Cell analyzers are widely used for cell analysis in research fields such as immunology and oncology to advance understanding of human disease, and identify proactive factors that can improve human health. Clinicians use these instruments to diagnose and select best treatment options for patients.
One of significant breakthrough of spectral technology incorporated in the ID7000 is its 188 detectors - more than 3 times the number detectors than any flow cytometer available today. This flagship spectral cell analyzer allows for a dramatic increase in the information collection capacity of the system to empower deep scientific insights for advanced research.

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 01:19:05 UTC
