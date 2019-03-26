Log in
Sony : Announces Realignment of Key Businesses and Executive Appointments Effective April 1, 2019

03/26/2019 | 02:10am EDT

Tokyo, March 26, 2019 -- Sony Corporation ('Sony') today announced that it will realign its Imaging Products & Solutions (IP&S) Business, Home Entertainment & Sound (HE&S) Business, and Mobile Communications (MC) Business as Electronics Products & Solutions (EP&S) Business effective April 1, 2019. Shigeki Ishizuka will be appointed as Officer in charge of EP&S Business, and Ichiro Takagi will be appointed as Deputy Officer in charge of EP&S, also effective April 1, 2019.

Executive Appointments

Shigeki Ishizuka Senior EVP
(New)
Officer in charge of Electronics Products & Solutions Business
(Continue as)
Officer in charge of Storage Media Business
Representative Director and President, Sony Imaging Products & Solutions Inc. Ichiro Takagi Senior EVP
(New)
Deputy Officer in charge of Electronics Products & Solutions Business
・Officer in charge of Home Entertainment & Sound Business,
・Officer in charge of Consumer AV Sales & Marketing,
・Officer in charge of Manufacturing, Logistics, Procurement,Engineering Platform
(Continue as)
Representative Director and President, Sony Home Entertainment & Sound Products Inc.*
  • *Sony Visual Products Inc. and Sony Video & Sound Products Inc. will merge to form Sony Home Entertainment & Sound Products Inc. effective April 1, 2019. (Announced on January 22, 2019.)

In accordance with the above realignment of the business structure, we will realign our business segment category in our consolidated financial result reports and disclose our operating performance by business segment as EP&S from FY19 (the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020).

Disclaimer

Sony Corporation published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 06:09:05 UTC
